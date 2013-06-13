European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall sharply on Fed concerns

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to fall sharply on Thursday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asia, on growing concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus operations sooner than expected. At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 1.6 to 1.9 percent lower. The focus will be on U.S. retail sales and jobless claims data for hints about the Fed's likely move. Recent encouraging economic numbers have rattled investors who are worried the U.S. central bank might trim its liquidity support, which had helped equities to hit multi-year highs last month. Economists expect a 0.4 percent rise in May retail sales data, due at 1230 GMT, against a 0.1 percent increase in April. Jobless claims figures, to be released at the same time, are likely to show 345,000 new filings for the week ended June 8, against 346,000 a week earlier. "It seems investors will continue to exercise caution in the near term until we get further clarity from the Fed at next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," IG Markets wrote in a note, adding that World Bank's move to cut global growth outlook also hurt sentiment. Investors are expected to stay cautious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on June 18-19. Comments by the Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other members of the committee will be scrutinised for the market's near-term direction. "You've got financial markets, which have been very much driven by cheap money and central bank policy for the past few years. So investors are very sensitive to changes in central bank policy," Don Fitzgerald, European equities fund manager at Tocqueville Finance, said. Charts also showed some near-term weakness for the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which fell 0.6 percent to 2,666.52 points in the previous session. The index was likely to find some support at around 2,626 points, its 200-day moving average. It stayed within a downward trend channel that started late last month and could remain under pressure for some time as it is setting lower lows and lower highs - a bearish signal. European shares were expected to track steep losses on Wall Street and in Asia. Japan's Nikkei share average fell 6.4 percent to enter bear market territory on Thursday, while U.S. shares fell 0.8 to 1.1 percent overnight. The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which ended 0.4 percent lower at 1,174.79 points on Wednesday, is set to drop for a fourth straight session. It fell to a seven-week low this week and is down nearly 7 percent from last month's 5-1/2-year. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,612.52 -0.84 % -13.61 NIKKEI 12,445.38 -6.35 % -843.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 504.52 -2.39 % -12.34 EUR/USD 1.3384 0.36 % 0.0048 USD/JPY 94.09 -1.99 % -1.9100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.181 -- -0.05 10-YR BUND YLD 1.565 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,390.51 0.2 % $2.72 US CRUDE $95.42 -0.48 % -0.46 > Asian shares, dollar slump on Fed stimulus uncertainty > Nikkei slumps to over 2-month low on worries about Fed, rising yen > Wall St slides as worry lingers over future of stimulus > Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply > Dollar hits 10-wk low versus yen, hedges unwound as Nikkei plunges > Asian shares, dollar slump on Fed stimulus uncertainty > Shanghai copper falls nearly 3 pct after holiday break > Brent slips towards $103 on demand worries; weak dollar aids COMPANIES ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS boss Stephen Hester will step down later this year, after the bank's board decided it wanted new leadership to oversee the sale of Britain's majority stake in the bank, which could take years. HOME RETAIL Britain's biggest household goods retailer posted higher quarterly underlying sales both at Argos and its DIY chain Homebase, helped by demand for electronics and big ticket purchases. EADS European aerospace and defense company EADS likely will fail to meet its goal of generating $10 billion in non-Airbus revenues in the U.S. market by 2020 unless it makes a big acquisition, the head of EADS North America said on Wednesday. G4S Vague talk that Microsoft's boss Bill Gates was adding to his 3 percent stake helped the security firm's shares higher on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail market report. VERBUND Austrian hydropower firm Verbund said it would write down its assets by 1.13 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and cut investments again as electricity markets deteriorated sharply. FRANCE TELECOM French Digital Economy Minister Fleur Pellerin said on Thursday there was a question mark over whether France Telecom chief executive Stephane Richard could remain in his post after he was placed under formal investigation for fraud. ALLIANZ Italy's Antitrust authority said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by Assicurazioni Generali and seven other insurers operating in the country, including Allianz.