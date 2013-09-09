UPDATE 1-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up although Syria still a concern

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European equity futures edged higher on Monday, as increasing signs of a global economic recovery continue to draw in investors, although worries about a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria may curb gains on the stock market. Traders added that forecast-beating export data from China, the world's biggest metals consumer, and a rally in Japanese shares would further buoy European equities. The Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose 0.2 percent by 0625 GMT. Germany's DAX futures contract rose 0.3 percent, the FTSE 100 futures contract advanced by 0.2 percent while France's CAC futures contract was flat. "It's pretty much a follow-through from the gains in Asia," said Central Markets chief strategist Richard Perry. German bund futures also opened 16 ticks lower. Increasing signs of an economic recovery in Europe have led several strategists to raise their ratings on European shares, and Thomson Reuters Lipper data has shown U.S. investors gradually raising their exposure to European equities as they switched out of domestic, emerging market and Japanese stocks. "European equities continue to hold up quite well and are a testament to the levels of foreign interest here," said IG chief market strategist Chris Weston. However, the prospect of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria to punish the Syrian government for its alleged use of chemical weapons has led to choppy trade this month and could peg back stock markets. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied he was behind a chemical weapons attack on the Syrian people, as the White House on Sunday pressed ahead with the uphill effort of persuading Congress to approve a military strike. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,655.17 0.01 % 0.09 NIKKEI 14,205.23 2.48 % 344.42 MSCI ASIA 525.53 1.19 % 6.16 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.3174 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 99.64 0.54 % 0.5400 10-YR US TSY 2.931 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.958 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,386.94 -0.28 % -$3.94 US CRUDE $110.10 -0.39 % -0.43 > GLOBAL MARKETS-China data boosts Asian shares, Nikkei sprints on Olympics > US STOCKS-Wall Street flat after jobs data; Syria worries spur caution > Nikkei jumps to 5-week high on Olympics euphoria, revised GDP data > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as jobs data raises doubts on tapering > FOREX-Yen slips broadly after Tokyo Olympics win > Gold edges lower on euro, Fed uncertainty may help > METALS-Copper gains on China data, Fed hopes > Brent erases early losses on firm Asia shares COMPANY NEWS: VODAFONE /KABEL DEUTSCHLAND : Vodafone may fail to reach the 75 percent threshold of acceptances from shareholders needed to clinch Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland, the Financial Times said on Monday. MONTE PASCHI : A revised bailout plan for Italy's Monte Paschi will include a 2.5 billion euro ($3.29 billion) capital increase to be completed during 2014 as well as cost cuts and a gradual reduction in its government bond portfolio, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen expects production of vehicles based on its new modular assembly architecture to soar in the next few years, its chief financial officer told financial newspaper Boersen-Zeitung. BMW : German carmaker BMW may build an additional factory outside of Europe, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Monday. BOSCH, SIEMENS : BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete, a joint venture of Siemens and Robert Bosch, on Saturday denied a magazine article saying the recall of 5 million dishwashers would cost it up to 700 million euros. MUNICH RE Munich Re expects damage claims of around 180 million euros from hail storms that struck parts of Germany in the summer, including 160 million in its reinsurance segment, Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek said on Sunday. SWISS RE : Swiss Re said it expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in 2014 after a decline this year, while demand for covering for natural catastrophes will double by 2020 in high-growth markets.