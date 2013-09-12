Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to rise, telecoms in focus

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to rise on Thursday, adding to the week's steep gains as investors bet euro zone industrial production data due during the session will confirm the region's economic recovery is on track. Market sentiment will also be supported by renewed M&A activity in the telecom sector. According to sources, Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia, while KPN said it is in talks with America Movil about a potential takeover deal. Also in the spotlight, French telecom-and-media group Vivendi said it aimed to decide on whether to split its media businesses from its French telecom unit SFR by early 2014. "The ongoing wave of M&A in the telecom sector has been a major support for stocks lately, and with interest rates rising, this could be the beginning of a big period of consolidation," a Paris-based trader said. At 0621 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent. German Bund futures also rose on Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries after strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes. The euro zone industrial production figure for July, due at 0900 GMT, is seen rising 0.1 percent month-for-month. European stocks have rallied strongly this week, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index hitting a two-year high on Wednesday, helped in part by recent better-than-expected macroeconomic data. "The trend is pretty strong, although it's better to wait for the index to close the week at this level before we can talk about a 10 percent upside potential in the next six to eight months," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,689.13 0.31 % 5.14 NIKKEI 14,387.27 -0.26 % -37.8 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 535.73 -0.08 % -0.45 EUR/USD 1.3306 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 99.30 -0.54 % -0.5400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.877 -- -0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.957 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,357.91 -0.6 % -$8.23 US CRUDE $107.65 0.08 % 0.09 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch up, dollar stays under pressure > US STOCKS-Wall St rises on Syria talks, Apple falls further > Nikkei edges down on stronger yen; Sharp sags on dilution fears > FOREX-Dollar under duress as markets temper Fed taper view > PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-wk low on hopes Syria strike will be averted > METALS-Copper sinks to lowest in four sessions ahead of Fed > Brent holds above $111 as investors watch Syria developments COMPANY NEWS: TELEFONICA, TELECOM ITALIA Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia without the Spanish group adding to its own substantial debt burden, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. VIVENDI, HAVAS French telecom-and-media group Vivendi said it aimed to decide on whether to split its media businesses from its French telecom unit SFR by early 2014 and named its largest shareholder Vincent Bollore as board vice-chairman. TELECOM OPERATORS The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a price cap on cross-border phone calls in Europe and asked for veto power over sales of mobile spectrum, as part of a fresh attempt to overhaul the bloc's telecommunications sector. EDF Norges Bank Investment Management, the asset management unit of the Norwegian central bank, is selling 13 million shares in the French electricity company, according to a source involved in the sale. SOCIETE GENERALE France's No. 2 listed bank, is exploring the sale of its Asia private banking arm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, seeking to exit a market where small managers are getting hit by rising costs and competition. RICHEMONT Luxury goods group Richemont said five-month sales rose 9 percent, just shy of estimates in a Reuters poll amid weak demand for its high-end watches in Greater China. REPSOL Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spain's Repsol are interested in acquiring the 11 percent stake in a heavy-crude project that will be left by the exit of Malaysia's Petronas from the deal's consortium, Venezuela's oil minister said on Wednesday. ZURICH Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday its board appointed Tom de Swaan as chairman, following Josef Ackermann's sudden resignation from the role two weeks ago. MONTE PASCHI Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday its board had discussed the guidelines for a new restructuring plan as it seeks to win a green light from the European Commission for a 4.1 billion euro ($5.45 billion) state bailout. SANOFI French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it would withdraw its U.S. application for diabetes treatment lixisenatide in order to wait for results from an ongoing cardiovascular patient test. ALSTOM Government support and planned regulatory changes that will boost Poland's power market have prompted France's Alstom to seek a major role in constructing two new 900 megawatt coal-fired plants, a company official said.