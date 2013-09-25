European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge lower, U.S. in focus

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to edge lower early on Wednesday, mirroring losses in U.S. and Asian equity markets, with investors seen trading cautiously before an agreement on the U.S. spending bill that still faces some resistance. Congressional authorisation for the U.S. government to spend money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless Congress passes a "continuing resolution" to keep the government running. U.S. politicians are engaged in serious discussions, but have not yet found a common ground. U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday appeared to fall in line with their leaders who want to pass an emergency spending bill and avoid government shutdowns. "With the ... deadline fast approaching, fears over a partial government shutdown and a failure to raise the debt ceiling, which would result in the U.S. defaulting on its debt, are continuing to act as a drag on equity markets," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari said in a note. "With little progress being made in these negotiations, investors are likely to remain somewhat risk averse again." At 0645 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,258.18 points in the previous session. The index, which climbed to a five-year high last week, is still up 11 percent so far this year. Investors will keep a close eye on macroeconomic numbers after German consumer confidence rose to its highest level in six years heading into October, supporting expectations strong consumer spending will help Europe's largest economy to post moderate growth in 2013. Later in the session, focus will be on U.S. weekly mortgage data due at 1100 GMT, new home sales numbers for August at 1400 GMT and U.S. durable goods orders figures at 1230 GMT. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0645 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,697.42 -0.26 % -4.42 NIKKEI 14,620.53 -0.76 % -112.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 540.92 -0.51 % -2.79 EUR/USD 1.3468 -0.03 % -0.0004 USD/JPY 98.66 -0.05 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.659 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.846 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,327.31 0.36 % $4.72 US CRUDE $103.60 0.46 % 0.47 > Asian shares slip, dollar holds in narrow range > Dow, S&P 500 extend recent slide, down 4th session > Nikkei eases on US woes; Tokyo Electron soars on takeover > Prices rally as data supports Fed keeping stimulus > Euro struggles after data disappoints, yen holds firm > Gold edges up for second session; physical demand soft > London copper inches up after 3-day fall, China demand supports > Brent hovers near $109 as Iran, Fed policy in focus COMPANY NEWS SCHNEIDER, VEOLIA, EDF Schneider Electric and Dalkia have agreed to set up a partnership to help them win contracts in China to help the Chinese government meet targets to lower energy consumption in buildings. EADS Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet is in talks with Airbus about an order for as many as 100 jets worth up to $10 billion, sources familiar with the discussions said. Airbus unveiled a short-range "regional" version of its A330-300 jet at an airshow in China, saying the new plane would seat 400 passengers and offer cost savings of 15 percent. BHP BILLITON The world's biggest mining company on Wednesday said global commodities markets were being undermined by rising supplies of raw materials and warned the outlook for steel demand in Asia was expected to moderate. NORDEA Sweden is to sell its remaining 7 percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, its second sale of Nordea shares this year and giving the centre-right ruling coalition some fiscal room for manoeuvre ahead of next year's general election. ANGLO AMERICAN The global miner is pleased with progress at an iron ore terminal at LLX'S Port of Acu near Rio de Janeiro, the company's CEO Mark Cutifani said on Tuesday. CENTRICA Britain's biggest energy supplier has claimed it could not "continue to operate" if Labour's price freeze were implemented while costs are rising, the Daily Telegraph reports. HSBC The bank that was fined a record $1.9 billion after an investigation into money laundering for terrorists and Mexican drug dealers, is to take on 3,000 more compliance officers, according to The Times. GDF SUEZ The utility is diverting 25 percent of its European liquefied natural gas supply, or 4 million tonnes, to Asia due to weak demand for the fuel in Europe. A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK Star Air, the cargo airline of the Danish oil and shipping group, could be divested if the airline fails to extend a contract with courrier group UPS , travel website Check-In said, citing air freight network Cargo Facts. Star Air owns 11 Boeing 767 cargo aircraft which are primarily employed by UPS, but the contract will run out this year, Check-In said. For more on the companies, click on SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank is in the early stages of sounding out possible partners in eastern Europe, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the plan. The paper cited Chief Executive Frederic Oudea as saying the bank's growth plan would be organic. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN Opel is planning to produce the new generation of its Zafira mini-van at a PSA Peugeot Citroen plant in France, Les Echos reported. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen plans to double capacity of a newly opened factory in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, its China chief executive said on Wednesday. Related news LUFTHANSA Lufthansa is leaving the door ajar to forming an alliance with any of the Gulf airlines, the German carrier's chief executive said, even though currently it sees no benefit in a partnership. Related news