European Factors to Watch - Share markets eye fresh 5-year highs

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to climb to fresh five-year highs on Tuesday, supported by solid earnings updates and expectations that both euro zone and U.S. monetary policy will remain accommodative for some time.

U.S. officials signalled overnight that the Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut its programme of bond purchases, backing market expectations that the equity-friendly stimulus will not be trimmed until the spring.

The European Central Bank is seen focusing on the need to stimulate economic growth at its meeting this Thursday, with a small minority seeing the possibility of an interest rate cut.

Such expectations should help prop up equity markets, though gains may be capped by prospects of tightening in China, where Premier Li Keqigang warned the government against further expanding already loose monetary policy.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 17 to 18 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 9 to 23 points, or up to 0.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to add 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.2 percent.

That could push the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 above Monday’s peak of 1,297.01, continuing to test highs last reached in June 2008.

“Our risk barometer is currently around its lowest since February 2011, signifying still strong appetite for risky assets,” analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note.

The third quarter earnings season has also offered some support to the equities rally, with half the companies to have reported already beating or meeting earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Among the winners, Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea creams and lotions, upgraded its sales and profit outlook for the year after reporting a 7 percent increase in nine-month sales.

