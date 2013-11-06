European Factors to Watch-Stocks set to inch higher early

PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to rise on Wednesday morning, reversing the previous session's dip, although indexes were expected to stay in tight ranges as uncertainty in the run-up to an ECB policy meeting keeps investors on edge. After a mixed start of the European earnings season, a batch of better-than-expected corporate results on Wednesday is set to lift sentiment, with forecast-beating results from Dutch banking and insurance group ING and Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, while cement major Lafarge confirmed its debt reduction targets for this year and next. Half way into the European earnings season, 52 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have missed profit forecasts, and two thirds have missed revenue forecasts, according to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, a sharp contrast with the second-quarter results season during which only 42 percent of companies missed profit forecasts. At 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent. Investors will closely watch the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has been stuck for a week below a major resistance level at 3,077.24 points, representing a peak hit in early 2011 and above which the index would hit five-year highs. "A lot of automatic buy orders have been placed just above the level, so if the index manages to pierce above it, we could have an acceleration on the upside," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said. European stocks have been rallying over the past four weeks, boosted in part by expectations that both euro zone and U.S. monetary policy will remain accommodative for some time. Recent tame inflation figures have fuelled speculation about a possible interest rate cut by the European Central Bank when it meets on Thursday, though all but one of 23 euro money market traders polled by Reuters on Monday expected the ECB to leave borrowing costs unchanged at 0.5 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0717 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,762.97 -0.28 % -4.96 NIKKEI 14,337.31 0.79 % 111.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 550.26 -0.15 % -0.84 EUR/USD 1.3498 0.18 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 98.62 0.13 % 0.1300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.649 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.729 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,312.14 0.09 % $1.15 US CRUDE $93.77 0.43 % 0.40 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares make solo gains, euro pares losses > Dow, S&P 500 down after 2-day winning streak > Nikkei steady, Fast Retailing falls after weak Oct sales > FOREX-Yen slips as rise in Tokyo shares boosts risk sentiment > Gold treads water after 7-day losing streak on stimulus doubts > METALS-Copper steady ahead of U.S. payrolls, China meeting > Brent rises back towards $106 after US oil product data COMPANY NEWS: ING The Dutch banking and insurance group reported third-quarter net profit of 101 million euros ($136 million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts, and said it was on track to complete its restructuring by the end of 2016. ADECCO The world's No. 1 staffing agency beat expectations for third-quarter net profit and said it expects increasing demand for flexible labour in Europe as the region emerges from recession. LAFARGE The French cement maker confirmed its debt reduction targets for this year and next as it posted 4 percent like-for-like growth in third-quarter sales and core profit. The company set a new goal to boost EBITDA by at least 1.1 billion euros over 2015 and 2016. ALSTOM The French power and engineering firm said it would ramp up cost cuts and asset disposals after a drop in first-half orders and net income, and a heavy cash outflow. Alstom set a target of 1 to 2 billion euros of disposals through the possible sale of a minority stake in its transport business and the disposal of non-strategic assets. SOCIETE GENERALE, CREDIT AGRICOLE Societe Generale will announce on Thursday that it is buying Credit Agricole's 50-percent stake in their Newedge brokerage joint venture, while Credit Agricole will raise its stake in Amundi - the fund management business jointly owned by the two banks - to 80 percent from 75 percent, Le Figaro said. SOLVAY The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into a joint venture proposed by Belgian chemicals group Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS, over concerns it may harm competition, the EU's competition watchdog said. VOESTALPINE Austrian steelmaker kept unchanged its full-year outlook for stable earnings after a decline in the first half marked by subdued industrial demand in Europe. VINCI, BOUYGUES, EIFFAGE France said it was confident in the future of a commercial waterway linking the Seine river to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, after it obtained increased EU funds for the multi-billion euro project. The French companies are among construction groups bidding for the work. DEUTSCHE BANK Prosecutors may seek to fine Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank if their suspicion is confirmed that Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen gave misleading evidence in a dispute over the collapse of the Kirch media empire, Deutsche Bank said. Separately, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday that a former Deutsche Bank unit will pay $12.1 million to harmed borrowers in order to resolve allegations that it discriminated against African-American and Hispanic borrowers seeking mortgage loans. K+S Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday cut its debt ratings on German potash maker K+S by two notches to "Ba1", citing uncertainty in the global potash market and the risk that K+S may have to raise additional debt. RWE The utility plans to cut about 2,500 jobs at its German power plants, German daily Rheinische Post reported, citing sources close to the works council. It also said RWE was considering cutting its headcount by another 10,000 people. PIRELLI The world's fifth-largest tyre maker cut its full-year operating profit forecast on Tuesday as a strong euro diminished revenues from Latin America, the group's largest market. RCS MEDIAGROUP The publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera has agreed the sale of its headquarters in central Milan to U.S. fund Blackstone for 120 million euros ($161.7 million), it said on Tuesday. EULER HERMES The credit insurance company posted a 6 percent drop in nine-month operating income to 334.4 million euros and a 4 percent increase in sales to 1.55 billion, adding that it was on track with previous guidance.