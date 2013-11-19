Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt winning streak

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European stocks are seen falling on Tuesday, halting a three-session winning streak and mirroring losses on Wall Street, where cautious comments from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn at a Reuters summit prompted some late losses. At 0724 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for the UK's FTSE 100 , for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.4-0.7 percent. Icahn, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, said the stock market could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are fueled more by low borrowing costs than management efforts to boost results. The S&P 500, which was trading near unchanged before Icahn spoke, closed down 0.4 percent. "Nothing he said was particularly surprising as a lot of people have been thinking the same thing about these moves higher, but it did prompt some profit taking above the psychologically important 1,800 level on the S&P, and 16,000 on the Dow," CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson wrote in a note. "It is getting to the point that investors care less about the fundamentals of the markets and the companies that they invest in, and more about the direction of policy of the central banks, and in particular the Federal Reserve." On the macro front, investors awaited the ZEW economic think tank's monthly poll of German economic sentiment, due at 1000 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 54.0 in November, compared with 52.8, prior. The current conditions are forecast to show a reading of 31.0, up from 29.7. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 2 percent in the past three sessions, ending at its highest close in five years on Monday, lifted by data showing an improvement in the euro zone's economic outlook as well as expectations that central banks will continue to provide ample liquidity. "The index is breaking out of its trading range, although we need to see it closing the week out of the range for a confirmation of the breakout," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. "With this breakout, the upside potential before the end of the year would be about 4 percent, and then we could see an acceleration in the first quarter of next year." ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,791.53 -0.37 % -6.65 NIKKEI 15,126.56 -0.25 % -37.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 557.58 0.37 % 2.03 EUR/USD 1.3516 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 99.77 -0.21 % -0.2100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.677 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.681 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,272.76 -0.08 % -$0.98 US CRUDE $92.91 -0.13 % -0.12 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge to 2-wk high on China optimism > US STOCKS-Dow, S&P pull back from records after Icahn's caution > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.25 pct > FOREX-Dollar on defensive; Fed comments curb selling > PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after losses; stimulus worries weighs > METALS-Copper slides to 3-month low on U.S. tapering worries > UPDATE 1-Brent slips below $108 as Fed "tapering" worries resurface COMPANY NEWS: BANKS Euro zone banks will be allowed to avoid complex new definitions for bad loans in their first data submissions in next year's European Central Bank health check, winning a temporary reprieve from their heavy data-gathering burden. EASYJET British airline reported a 51 percent rise in full year profit and said it would return 175 million pounds ($282 million) to shareholders through a special dividend. ITV Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected advertising revenues across its channels to rise 2 percent for the year, reflecting a strong programme schedule in the final quarter. DEUTSCHE BOERSE, LSE London Stock Exchange Group, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and Deutsche Boerse are considering individual bids for European exchange group Euronext, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. DEUTSCHE WOHNEN The German real estate group, which is buying peer GSW, said on Tuesday it would issue convertible bonds worth 250 million euros ($338 million), maturing in November 2020. SWISS RE Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said it agreed to acquire a $334 million stake in Brazilian insurance group SulAmérica. NOKIA Nokia shareholders are expected to approve the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft, with the deal's financial benefits likely to outweigh resistance from a minority of investors upset over the sale of a Finnish national icon. TELECOM ITALIA CEO Marco Patuano told a business conference on Monday that the telecoms group may consider again in the future a possible sale of its fixed-line network to a company partly owned by state-holding CDP. MEDIASET Italy's top-flight soccer clubs have picked Swiss-based sports marketing group Infront as the main adviser to negotiate a new package of television rights for the coming three-to-six seasons, league chairman Maurizio Beretta said on Monday. BANCA POPOLARE DI MILAN, CARIGE Credit rating agency Fitch cut Banca Popolare di Milano to junk on Monday and said the Italian lender's failure to find a solution to corporate governance issues had increased uncertainty over its future strategy. GDF French utility GDF Suez, French oil firm Total and private equity fund Hellman & Friedman plan a February IPO for their jointly-owned unit GTT, the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for LNG tankers, French financial daily Les Echos said. Sources told Reuters in June that GTT's shareholders were planning an IPO that could value the business at up to $2.4 billion. AIR FRANCE-KLM Alitalia will cut 2,500-2,600 jobs under a restructuring plan to keep the struggling Italian airline flying, union sources said on Monday as a search continued for a new partner after Air France-KLM rejected the plan which it said did not cut debt enough.