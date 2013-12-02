Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set for mixed open; data eyed

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to open mixed on Monday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a batch of manufacturing data from the euro zone due later in the session, as well as this week's U.S. macroeconomic data which could shed light on the outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent to up 0.1 percent. Data showing steady Chinese factory growth in November was set to lend support to stocks, with the final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming out at 50.8, slightly down from October's 50.9 but up from a preliminary reading of 50.4. Major U.S. data this week includes Friday's non-farm payrolls data and unemployment rate, as the Fed is poised to start winding down its quantitative easing programme as soon as it deems the economy is strong enough. Investors will also keep a close eye on PMI readings for France, Germany and the euro zone, due later on Monday. Economists expect a reading of 51.5, unchanged from October, for the euro zone manufacturing PMI, due at 0858 GMT. A reading of 50 separates contraction from expansion compared with a month earlier. Following a four-month rally which propelled pan-European indexes to five-year highs, stocks stalled in late October and have moved in a tight range since then, capped by mixed macro data, a raft of lower-than-expected corporate earnings and worries to see the Fed trim its bond buying programme. "It's either stocks break out of the range on the upside, and in this case we can expect a rally of 3 to 4 percent before the end of the year, or they drift lower, which would bring buying opportunities," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. "All in all, there's no need for protection at the moment," the chartist said. The lack of demand for portfolio hedging has been visible in the derivatives market, with the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index recently hitting a near seven-year low. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0726 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,805.81 -0.08 % -1.42 NIKKEI 15,655.07 -0.04 % -6.8 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 559.57 0.31 % 1.74 EUR/USD 1.3596 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 102.47 0.06 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.768 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.703 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,245.84 -0.49 % -$6.15 US CRUDE $93.25 0.57 % 0.53 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, China PMI offers support > US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends brief post-holiday session at 13-year high > Nikkei slips after recent rapid gains, U.S. data eyed this week > FOREX-Commodity currencies cheer China PMI, sterling shines > PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors look to US data for stimulus clues > METALS-London copper starts Dec on weak footing as supplies swell > Brent climbs above $110 on China data, supply concerns COMPANY NEWS: THYSSENKRUPP, ARCELORMITTAL Germany's largest steelmaker announced plans for a much-needed capital increase after striking a deal to sell its U.S. steel plant to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp for $1.55 billion. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Lazard, the advisor of the bank's main foundation shareholder, has sounded out the Qatar sovereign fund about buying foundation shares in the lender, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The paper added however it was unlikely the fund would accept unless the shares were sold at a steep discount. SPANISH UTILITIES Spain's Finance Ministry has withdrawn 3.6 billion euros ($4.9 billion) in financing for the electricity sector at the last minute, casting doubt on the government's signature reform for 2013 and raising costs for indebted companies and consumers. L'OREAL The cosmetics group said its board decided to buy back up to 500 million euros of its shares between now and the end of March. PEUGEOT, RENAULT The two French car makers are among the Western firms sending executives to an automotive conference that opened in Iran over the weekend, firing the starting gun on a more overt race for post-sanctions business. REPSOL A final deal between Repsol and YPF on compensation for the seizure of the Spanish oil major's stake in its Argentine counterpart is likely before the year-end, a Pemex board member at Repsol said in an interview on Saturday. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM The company plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs at its IT services business T-Systems, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources. TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA Telefonica is considering merging its Brazil unit Vivo with the Italian incumbent's Tim Brasil, Sunday's Il Messaggero said. The idea follows comments by Brazil's antitrust that the Spanish group's move to take control of Telecom Italia breached commitments taken with it in 2010. The move would mean Telecom Italia would not have to sell its Brazil unit, the paper said. BANCO POPOLARE, MONTE PASCHI, UNICREDIT The non-performing loan market in Italy is attracting investor attention, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Monte Paschi is mulling selling bad loans to U.S. group Fortress of around 2 billion euros while Banco Popolare is talking with various parties, including Deutsche Bank, for a 1 billion euro portfolio. UniCredit is looking to sell a stake in its Credit Management Bank unit and one interested party is Blackstone. BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO The Bank of Italy has expressed doubts on the liquidity situation at the bank as well as raising questions on governance issues and the capital increase, Il Messaggero said on Saturday citing a letter from the central bank. DANONE New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra said on Monday it may face legal action from France's Danone over the recall of infant formula containing a potentially contaminated Fonterra ingredient. AXA The insurer said it agreed with Astra Asigurari to sell its Life & Savings insurance operations in Romania and exit the Romanian market. Astra Asigurari is one of the leading Romanian insurance groups. The parties did not disclose terms. UBS Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back 11 bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) with the aim of reducing its balance sheet.