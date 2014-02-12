European Factors to Watch-China data seen lifting European shares

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, buoyed by better-than-expected Chinese trade data which could boost the mining sector.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 6-9 points, or 0.1 percent. Germany’s DAX was seen opening up by 19-25 points, or up by 0.3 percent, while France’s CAC was called up by 7-8 points, or 0.2 percent.

Many investors have expressed concerns about a possible economic slowdown in China, but data on Wednesday showed that the value of China’s overall imports and exports climbed around 10 percent last month from a year ago and beat expectations, raising optimism over the world’s second-largest economy.

“This will clearly please the China bulls,” IG chief market strategist Chris Weston wrote in a note.

Investors also saw a potential headwind removed on Tuesday when U.S. Republican leaders caved in to demands from President Barack Obama and agreed to advance legislation raising Washington’s borrowing authority.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Yellen, upbeat China trade report buoy risk assets

> US STOCKS-Relief over debt ceiling, Fed lift Wall St for 4th day > Nikkei climbs to 1-1/2 week high; Nissan, Sony shine > TREASURIES-Long yields highest in 2 weeks, boosted by Yellen > FOREX-Aussie rises on upbeat China trade data; U.S. dollar steady > PRECIOUS-Gold falls back as stocks rally; Yellen keeps losses in check

> METALS-London copper climbs on Yellen, China data tops forecasts > Brent edges higher toward $109 on strong China trade data