European Factors to Watch-China data seen lifting European shares
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

European Factors to Watch-China data seen lifting European shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, buoyed by better-than-expected Chinese trade data which could boost the mining sector.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 6-9 points, or 0.1 percent. Germany’s DAX was seen opening up by 19-25 points, or up by 0.3 percent, while France’s CAC was called up by 7-8 points, or 0.2 percent.

Many investors have expressed concerns about a possible economic slowdown in China, but data on Wednesday showed that the value of China’s overall imports and exports climbed around 10 percent last month from a year ago and beat expectations, raising optimism over the world’s second-largest economy.

“This will clearly please the China bulls,” IG chief market strategist Chris Weston wrote in a note.

Investors also saw a potential headwind removed on Tuesday when U.S. Republican leaders caved in to demands from President Barack Obama and agreed to advance legislation raising Washington’s borrowing authority.

