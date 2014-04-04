European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging up ahead of U.S. payrolls

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising for a ninth consecutive session on Friday, as traders bet on further support from U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

At 0604 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain’s FTSE 100 , Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were up between 0.1 and 0.3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index has risen for eight consecutive sessions, its longest winning streak since October 2013. Then, the index surged for nine days, clocking its best run since 2010, Datastream showed.

The last 10-day unbroken rally on the FTSEurofirst dates back to 2006, before the global financial crisis.

Non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT were expected to show U.S. job growth likely accelerated in March as the winter’s gloom started to lift, providing the strongest signal yet that the world’s largest economy was shifting into higher gear.

Underpinning investor appetite ahead of the data release were suggestions by the Federal Reserve’s chair Janet Yellen earlier this week that the bank’s ultra-easy policy would be needed for some time. The European Central Bank’s president Mario Draghi also boosted the market mood by opening the door to unconventional stimulus measures.

“We’re pretty upbeat about the payrolls,” Fahran Ahmad, a trader at Tradenext, said.

Non-farm payrolls were expected to have increased by 200,000, the largest gain in four months, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

“We expect a strong U.S. payroll number today as the jobs market recovers from the winter period, which should give the healthy market tone and the dollar another boost,” analysts at Credit Agricole wrote in a note, adding they expected non-farm payrolls to have risen by 225,000 in March.

Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pad95v

Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/rav46v > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia pensive before U.S. jobs test > Wall St dips as investors wary before jobs data > Nikkei slips from 3-week high; BOJ stimulus bets limit losses > TREASURIES-Long-term U.S. bond yields dip ahead of jobs report > Euro knocked lower by dovish ECB, US jobs data next > Gold slips, eyes longest weekly losing streak in 6 months > Aluminium near 5-month top, copper ticks up after losses > Brent stays above $106; Libya ports restart eyed

COMPANY NEWS

ROCHE

Britain’s health cost watchdog NICE on Friday reversed an earlier decision to limit the use of Roche’s Tarceva cancer pill on the state health service in a move the drugmaker said would help around 2,000 patients a year.

For more, click on

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The world’s largest dialysis company Fresenius Medical Care expects its ongoing cost cutting programme to yield annual efficiency gains of $300 million from 2017, it said on Thursday.

Related news

SIEMENS

The group is considering further acquisitions in the field of IT, an executive told Handelsblatt.

Related news

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French electrical gear maker said it was in exclusive talks with private equity groups The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners to sell its sensors business in a deal based on an enterprise value of $900 million.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Final day of a three day pilots’ strike that has seen the cancellation of 3,800 flights and is costing the airline tens of millions of euros.

Related news

AIRBUS

Delta Air Lines is looking at buying as many as 50 wide-body jets, the airline said on Thursday, opening a contest between Airbus and Boeing Co for business worth well over $10 billion at list prices.

GDF SUEZ

The power group said it signed a five-year 5 billion euro multi-currency credit line with a syndicate of 25 banks to be used for the early refinancing of two undrawn credit lines expiring in 2014 and 2015.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank subsidiary mBank, Poland’s fourth largest bank, is to seek a partner for its insurance arm, launching a process that could include an eventual sale of the business, it said on Thursday.

Related news

POPULAR

Popular is finalising the purchase of Citibank’s retail banking business in Spain, including 45 branches and 300 employees, Expansion reported on Friday, without naming sources.

UBS

A unit of UBS AG is objecting to a plan that would allow hundreds of investors who lost money in closed-end Puerto Rico bond funds to arbitrate their claims against the firm on the U.S. mainland, according to people familiar with the matter.