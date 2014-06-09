Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to track Wall St gains

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to rise on Monday, building on last week's rally and tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia in the wake of reassuring U.S. jobs data. Trading volumes were expected to be thin on Monday in Europe due to a public holiday in a number of countries including Germany and France, but equity markets will be open across the region, apart from a few countries including Switzerland, Austria and Greece. Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 hit record closing levels on Friday after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 217,000 in May, bringing employment back to its pre-recession level. European shares surged last week, in a rally triggered by new European Central Bank measures to boost the region's recovery. Italian stocks - which have been strongly outperforming since the start of the year - will be in focus on Monday after Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on Italy's sovereign debt at BBB/A-2 and maintained a negative outlook, citing weak growth prospects for the third-largest economy in the euro zone. Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday the Italian treasury will let it delay interest payments on state loans in light of the bank's 5-billion-euro ($6.81 billion) share issue that starts on Monday. On the macro front, data showed over the weekend that China's exports gained steam in May thanks to firmer global demand, but an unexpected fall in imports signalled weaker domestic demand. In Japan, first quarter growth beat initial estimates on an unexpected surge in capital spending, sending a signal that the world's third-biggest economy is in better shape to weather a hit to consumption from a sales tax hike. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,949.44 0.46 % 8.98 NIKKEI 15124 0.31 % 46.76 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 491.47 0.31 % 1.5 EUR/USD 1.3645 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 102.43 -0.04 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.600 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.362 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,253.35 0.09 % $1.12 US CRUDE $102.88 0.21 % 0.22 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS RISE, DOLLAR EDGES UP > US STOCKS-JOBS REPORT TAKES DOW, S&P TO FRESH RECORD HIGHS > NIKKEI CLIMBS TO 3-MONTH HIGH ON SOLID U.S. JOBS DATA > FOREX-DOLLAR NUDGES UP VS YEN AFTER UPBEAT JOBS DATA, EURO STEADY > PRECIOUS-GOLD STEADY ABOVE $1,250 BUT EQUITIES RALLY CURBS DEMAND > METALS-SHANGHAI COPPER AT ONE-MONTH LOW ON FINANCING WORRIES > BRENT STEADY ABOVE $108, BETTER U.S., CHINA DATA SUPPORT COMPANY NEWS: BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday the Italian treasury will let it delay interest payments on state loans in light of the bank's 5-billion-euro ($6.81 billion) share issue that starts on Monday. ENEL The group's new CEO Francesco Starace has earmarked the group's assets in East Europe as possible assets for sale to help cut debt, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without citing sources. AXA The French insurance group is interested in buying insurance assets put up for sale by Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, Chief Executive Henri de Castries said. ALTICE, NUMERICABLE Altice exercised its option to buy 2.6 percent of Numericable capital from funds Bechtel and Five Arrows, for a price of 121.5 million euros, giving Altice a direct stake representing 40 percent of the capital and voting rights of Numericable. GECINA Spanish builder Metrovacesa said it agreed to sell its 27 percent stake in French peer Gecina to a group of investors as it unwinds a costly acquisition made during Spain's housing boom in an effort to pay down debt. DEUTSCHE BANK Germany's largest lender said late on Friday it had considered taking a stake in German first-division soccer club Borussia Dortmund BVB.DE but decided against it. Britain's financial regulator is seeking to fine former Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar for his alleged role in trying to fix a benchmark interest rate, reports by Bloomberg and the Financial Times said on Friday, citing sources. DEA, GENERALE DE SANTE Italy's DeA Capital, which controls Generale de Sante through its Sante and Sante Development Europe units, said on Monday it had extended until June 10 an exclusivity period granted to Australia's Ramsay Health Care to submit a binding offer for its French unit. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa and Shri Navaratnam)