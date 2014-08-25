European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up on comments from central bankers

(Adds futures, company news, details)

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - European shares were likely to open sharply higher on Monday, with sentiment improving after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised expectations of further policy easing by the bank.

Draghi, speaking at a global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said late on Friday the bank was prepared to respond with all its “available” tools should inflation drop further.

“Draghi made headlines after suggesting further stimulus could be on the way. He feels action may be needed to boost demand in Europe, and this will see markets start to price in probability for further stimulus in the near term,” IG strategist Stan Shamu said in a note.

Also in a speech at the Jackson Hole conference, the Federal Reserve’s chair Janet Yellen laid out in detail why she feels the unemployment rate alone was inadequate to evaluate the strength of the jobs market and why the central bank needed to move cautiously on raising rates.

At 0652 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were 1.1 to 1.2 percent higher.

However, trading volumes were likely to be thin as the UK market was closed for a public holiday on Monday.

In mergers and acquisitions news, Roche Holding has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the latest multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating pharmaceutical sector.

And Airbus is considering a sale of its 49 percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik as part of a reshuffle of its military business, German newspaper Die Welt reported on its website on Friday, citing industry sources. Airbus declined to comment.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0800 DE Ifo Business Climate

1345 US Services PMI

1400 US New Home Sales

COMPANY NEWS

ROCHE

Roche Holding has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the latest multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating pharmaceutical sector.

AIRBUS, THALES

Airbus is considering a sale of its 49 percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik as part of a reshuffle of its military business, German newspaper Die Welt reported on its website on Friday, citing industry sources. Airbus declined to comment.

The paper speculated Thales could launch a fresh approach if Airbus decided to sell its stake, having lost out in 2005 due to political resistance to a foreign firm becoming part-owner in a German defence business. Thales declined to comment.

ACS

Spanish builder ACS is pushing ahead with the sale of its renewable energy assets, valued at around 3.1 billion euros (4 billion US dollar), online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing financial sources.

It said the company was also exploring a potential listing of the division.

BANKIA

Spain will hold off on selling more of its controlling stake in lender Bankia until the results of Europe-wide bank stress tests in October, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in an interview published on Sunday.

VALLOUREC

The United States has approved anti-dumping duties against South Korea and other producers of steel pipes for the energy sector, a victory for domestic producers hoping to benefit from a boom in the U.S. shale oil and gas industry.

Vallourec was among those who filed the complaint, and a company spokeswoman welcomed the ruling.

LONZA

Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza Group AG is courting the financial backers of biotech firms to help secure a steady stream of projects and offset some of the volatility of outsourced production contracts, a senior executive said. For more, click on

RHEINMETALL

Germany’s Economy Ministry has approved plans by defence group Rheinmetall to deliver a tank assembly plant to Algeria, according to a reply sent by the ministry following a request from a member of parliament.

HSBC

The bank was sued for $250 million on Friday for allegedly ignoring red flags that a colourful British entrepreneur, the late David Elias, was committing fraud through an investment vehicle he controlled.

SAFRAN

French commercial satellite launch company Arianespace - of which Safran is a 10.6 percent shareholder - said it was looking into why two satellites for the Galileo global positioning system launched over the weekend went into incorrect orbits.

KLEPIERRE, CORIO

French shopping mall operator Klepierre, which is set to buy Dutch group Corio to create Europe’s biggest pure-play retail property company, said the companies were making “good progress” on preparations for the offer. Klepierre expects to submit the offer to the Dutch market regulator “shortly” and by Oct 20.

BASF

The company remains confident about business in China, even though growth in the country has slowed, board member Martin Brudermueller told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

He added the group had suffered a slight delay in reaching its target of locally producing 75 percent of the chemical products it sells in the Asia/Pacific region by 2020, adding the share was currently about 60 percent.

CAR PARTS SUPPLIERS

Three German car parts suppliers have been told by China they can no longer manage their Chinese units independently but need to form partnerships with local peers, the chief executive of auto parts maker ElringKlinger told a German paper, adding ElringKlinger was not affected.

E.ON

Utilities Enel, A2A and GDF Suez Italia have shown interest in buying E.ON Italia’s 800,000 commercial customers, according to the Sunday edition of business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. E.ON Italia is trying to sell its domestic assets because low power and gas demand is depressing returns.

LUFTHANSA

German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit said late on Friday it had decided to launch industrial action against Lufthansa after labour talks failed to produce an agreement.

THYSSENKRUPP

The German steel and industrial group confirmed it plans to save 500 million euros ($660 million) by consolidating the procurement activities of its various business units, the group's chief human resources officer told German newspaper Rheinische Post.