Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady ahead of inflation data

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat to slightly higher on Friday as investors await inflation figures for the euro zone, which may shed light on the European Central Bank's next move. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 1 point to up 1 point, Germany's DAX to open 13 to 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 4 to 7 points higher, or up 0.2 percent. Euro zone inflation, due at 0900 GMT, is seen dropping to 0.3 percent in August, following a surprise dip to 0.4 percent in July, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The data will be at the center of the ECB's policy meeting next week, fuelling the debate about whether the central bank should accelerate existing policy measures to fight the risk of deflation. The Ukrainian crisis was still at the forefront of investors' minds on Friday after Ukraine's president said Russian troops had entered his country in support of pro-Moscow rebels who captured a key coastal town. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0540 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,996.74 -0.17 % -3.38 NIKKEI 15429.95 -0.19 % -29.91 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 511.18 -0.2 % -1.02 EUR/USD 1.3179 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 103.80 0.1 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.340 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.880 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,288.13 -0.12 % -$1.61 US CRUDE $94.82 0.29 % 0.27 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SLUMP AS UKRAINE TENSIONS FLARE > WALL ST LOSES GROUND ON UKRAINE WORRY; DATA CURBS LOSSES > NIKKEI FALLS ON UKRAINE WOES, BUT HOPES OF DOMESTIC BUYING LIMIT LOSSES > YEN SUPPORTED ON UKRAINE TENSIONS, EURO BRACES FOR INFLATION TEST > PRECIOUS-GOLD STEADY, HEADS FOR MONTHLY GAIN ON UKRAINE TENSION > METALS-COPPER EYES BIGGEST MONTHLY DROP SINCE MARCH ON UKRAINE WOES > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $102, BUT HEADS FOR 2ND MONTHLY LOSS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)