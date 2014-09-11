Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to rise; Scotland in focus

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to inch higher on Thursday, as a poll showing a majority of Scots intend to vote against independence in next week's referendum helped ease recent worries over the future of the United Kingdom. A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots intend to vote against splitting away from the UK. The poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote yes to the split. The figures excluded 10 percent of people who were undecided. At 0612 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.2 percent. Late on Wednesday, Scotland-based Lloyds Banking Group said its contingency plans for Scottish independence included setting up "new principle legal entities in England", while government and banking sources said rival Royal Bank of Scotland would also base itself in London in the event of independence. Overall market sentiment was cautious, however, after U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to fight Islamic State militants. Obama said in a speech late on Wednesday that he had authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic State militant group. European mining stocks will be in focus on Thursday as iron ore futures in China and Singapore added to recent steep losses, amid abundant supply and slower growth in Chinese demand that have slashed spot prices of the steelmaking raw material by nearly 40 percent this year. On the macro front, data showed China's consumer inflation cooled more than expected in August, further evidence that the economy is losing momentum, but economists are divided over whether Beijing will use the extra room to announce fresh stimulus measures. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,995.69 0.36 % 7.25 NIKKEI 15909.2 0.76 % 120.42 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 503.34 -0.46 % -2.33 EUR/USD 1.2908 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 106.92 0.09 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.529 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.995 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,246.66 -0.14 % -$1.74 US CRUDE $91.56 -0.12 % -0.11 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES TREAD CAUTIOUSLY AFTER OBAMA SPEECH > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS HIGHER AFTER 2 DAYS OF LOSSES AS APPLE REBOUNDS > NIKKEI RISES TO ON WEAK YEN; FOCUS ON MEETING WITH ABE AND KURODA > TREASURIES-BOND YIELDS RISE ON SUPPLY, EXPECTATIONS FOR HAWKISH FED > FOREX-DOLLAR HOLDS GAINS, KIWI STUNG BY RBNZ, STERLING SHAKY > GOLD NEAR 3-MONTH LOW ON DOLLAR STRENGTH, RATE HIKE FEARS > METALS-LME COPPER HOLDS NEAR 1-MTH LOW AS STOCK BUILD LOOMS > BRENT ABOVE $98 ON MIDEAST CONCERNS; OVERSUPPLY WORRIES CAP GAINS COMPANY NEWS: TELEFONICA Mexico's Grupo Salinas said on Wednesday its chairman will buy out its partner Grupo Televisa's TLVACPO.MX 50 percent stake in the country's No. 3 wireless operator Iusacell for $717 million and seek a strategic partner to build up the carrier. Separately, Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Wednesday said it would issue 1.5 billion euros in bonds maturing in three years and carrying an annual coupon of between 4.5 percent and 5 percent. JAZZTEL Spanish telecom group Jazztel is studying a possible bid for TeliaSonera's Yoigo, Expansion reported, citing sources. AIR FRANCE-KLM The airline pledged to improve its core earnings by 8 to 10 percent a year between 2013 and 2017 as part of a new strategic plan to be presented to investors later. FERROVIAL Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial, together with Australian group Macquarie, is favourite to win a bid for British airports Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southhampton, Expansion reported, citing sources. SANOFI Rare disease unit Genzyme hopes to become a leader in the multiple sclerosis field with the help of new products developed in-house but also through acquisitions, senior Genzyme executives told Reuters. LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN Germany's transport ministry is looking into potentially phasing out the country's tax on air traffic which has drawn hefty criticism from airlines, Katherina Reiche, a senior official at the ministry, said on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA added 2.75 million customers in August, the largest number of monthly subscriber daditions in its history, the carrier announced at a company event on Wednesday. ALLIANZ Pimco, a unit of Allianz, said its Total Return Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, decreased its U.S. government-related holding for a third straight month in August to 41 percent from 45 percent in July. AREVA Xcel Energy and Areva have extended a nuclear fuel and services contract to supply the Monticello nuclear power plant in Minnesota from 2017 until 2029. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; editing by Francesco Canepa)