Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to remain in tight range

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to remain in a tight range in early trade on Friday as investors refrained from taking strong bets ahead of Scotland's referendum and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. At 0616 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 dipped 0.1 percent on Thursday. With just a week to go before Scots vote in a referendum on independence, a YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers showed on Friday Scottish support for the union at 52 percent versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote. A recent survey for the Sunday Times newspaper had put the "yes" to independence campaign at 51 percent against the "no" camp at 49 percent, rattling investors and sparking worries over similar independence movements across Europe. On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of Catalans packed the streets of Barcelona to demand the right to vote on a potential split from Spain. Investors were also cautious amid speculation about the prospects for rising U.S. interest, ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next week. The market will focus on the central bank's words, seeking clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years. "It's unlikely that traders will be looking to put on any large positions going into the weekend," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note, saying that it was impossible for traders to predict how the Fed meeting or the Scottish referendum would turn out. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,997.45 0.09 % 1.76 NIKKEI 15948.29 0.25 % 39.09 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 500.93 -0.29 % -1.46 EUR/USD 1.2922 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 107.24 0.13 % 0.1400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.561 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.067 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,236.80 -0.3 % -$3.69 US CRUDE $92.99 0.17 % 0.16 > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR UP FROM FED RISK, JAPAN STOCKS HIT HIGHS > US STOCKS-S&P 500 REBOUNDS WITH ENERGY SHARES; DOW DIPS > NIKKEI HITS 8-MONTH HIGH AS WEAK YEN LIFTS EXPORTERS > TREASURIES-BOND YIELDS EDGE HIGHER AHEAD OF U.S. RETAIL SALES DATA > FOREX-DOLLAR HITS FRESH 6-YEAR HIGH VS YEN, AUSSIE FLOUNDERS > PRECIOUS-GOLD STUCK NEAR 7-1/2 MTH LOW; SET FOR WORST WEEK SINCE MAY > METALS-LONDON COPPER SET FOR BIGGEST WEEKLY LOSS IN NEARLY 2 MTHS > BRENT HEADS FOR WORST WEEK IN SIX AT BELOW $98 ON WEAK DEMAND COMPANY NEWS: WEIR GROUP The manufacturing company said it would consider relocating its headquarters in the event of a "yes" vote in the Scotland independence referendum next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday. AIRBUS Airbus and Qatar Airways have resolved a three-month old dispute that had been blocking the delivery of the first of ten A380s ordered by the Gulf airline, industry sources said. The chief executive of aerospace and defence group Airbus criticised the German government on Thursday for its restrictive arms export policy, saying it could deter international cooperation on future defence projects. UCB U.S. specialty drugmaker Akorn AKRX.O is exploring a bid for Belgian drugmaker UCB'S U.S. subsidiary, a deal that would allow the company to move its tax domicile overseas in a practice known as inversion, according to people familiar with the matter. SUEZ The French waste and environment specialist has signed a 20-year contract worth 905 million euros ($1.2 billion) to operate and maintain wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and sewers for Nassau County in New York state. LUFTHANSA The airline is in talks with Cologne airport over using it as the base for its potential new low-cost long haul unit, the airport's chief executive and an airline spokesman told German regional daily Rheinische Post. UNICREDIT The bank will decide on Friday which of three contenders to grant exclusive talks to for the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in its asset management unit Pioneer, MF said. CVC Capital with Singapore's GIC, U.S. fund Advent and Banco Santander all raised their offers on Thursday to between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros, it said. ENEL Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it had made a binding offer to buy a 60.62 percent stake in Chile's Enersis ENE.SN from its own Spanish unit Endesa ELE.MC for 8.25 billion euros ($10.66 billion) in a move to simplify operations. RWE The German utility is planning to expand a cost-cutting programme at its power plant unit to battle tough market conditions, a German regional paper reported on Friday. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen expects synergies of at least 200 million euros ($258 million) in the trucks business by year end, the division's chief executive Leif Oestling told Germany's Boersenzeitung. Synergies of at least 650 million will take another 10 to 15 years, Oestling said. JULIUS BAER Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday it will invest a single-digit million euro sum to be the exclusive global sponsor for the world's first all-electric car racing series. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)