Europe Factors-Shares set to rebound; eyes on U.S. data
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 6 years

Europe Factors-Shares set to rebound; eyes on U.S. data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - European stock index futures signalled gains on
Wednesday, as shares were set to rebound from the previous session's pull-back
with investors betting U.S. housing data will give further evidence of economic
recovery and eclipse recent worries over Chinese growth.  	
    At 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent.	
    Investors awaited monthly U.S. existing home sales, due at 1400 GMT, seeking
confirmation the supply of homes on the market is being whittled down.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 4.62 million annualized unit total
versus 4.57 million annualized units in January.	
    The UK budget will also be in focus. British finance minister George
Osborne, mindful of the risk that the country could lose its prized top-notch
credit rating, has said he would not soften an austerity package of spending
cuts and tax hikes. 	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares lost 1.1 percent
on Tuesday, its biggest pull-back in two weeks, as concerns about China's
slowing economic growth dented investors' appetite for risky assets.	
    The benchmark index has gained 28 percent since a low hit in late September.	
    "This week's retreat is a sign of normal breathing by the market, and more
people are jumping on the bandwagon. The liquidity rally is not over," said
Franz Wenzel, head of investment strategy at AXA Investment Managers, which has
512 billion euros ($679 billion) under management.	
    "That said, there are a few signs of 'liquidity fatigue' creeping in, with
the probability of QE3 in the United States declining and people starting to
discount interest rate hikes by the Fed earlier than the time frame set by the
central bank."	
    	
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0716 GMT                             
                                             LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
    S&P 500                              1,405.52   -0.3 %    -4.23
    NIKKEI                              10,086.49  -0.55 %    -55.5
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        521.96  -0.26 %    -1.38
    EUR/USD                                1.3265   0.32 %   0.0042
    USD/JPY                                 83.64  -0.07 %  -0.0600
    10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.365       --     0.00
    10-YR BUND YLD                          2.059       --     0.01
    SPOT GOLD                           $1,653.80   0.23 %    $3.77
    US CRUDE                              $106.69   0.58 %     0.62
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares weighed by China slowdown worries  	
    Wall St slips on China, but retailers offset losses      	
    Nikkei eases from 8-1/2 month high, exporters fall       	
    Brent heads towards $125 on U.S. stocks draw, weaker dlr 	
    TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady, investors gauge direction  	
    LME copper gains; China demand worries weigh             	
    Gold edges up on dollar; physical demand sluggish        	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    INDITEX 	
    Zara owner Inditex, the world's leading clothes retailer, posted perky
February sales figures and announced a 12.5 percent rise in its dividend after
outpacing rivals during the downturn in austerity-wracked Europe.
 	
    	
    GENERALI  	
    Full-year net profit at Generali halved from a year earlier on the
back of 1 billion euros of writedowns on Greek bonds and equities holdings,
forcing Europe's No.3 insurer to cut dividends even as it predicted profit to
rebound this year. 	
    	
    BANCO POPOLARE  	
   Italy's Banco Popolare said it will not need to tap markets in 2012 to boost
capital and scrapped its dividend after impairments on past mergers dragged it
into a full-year loss of 2.2 billion euros. 	
    	
    BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA  	
   Italian private equity fund Equinox has presented on Tuesday a formal offer
to buy a stake of just below 10 percent in Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena from the foundation that controls it, a source close to the
matter said. 	
    	
    NESTLE  	
    The U.S. Supreme Court rejected two patents for Nestle's unit Prometheus on
a method for monitoring a patient's blood to determine the best dosage for a
drug, a decision that may affect the profitability of personalized medicine.
 	
    	
    AIR FRANCE-KLM  	
    The Franco Dutch airline said it had reached an agreement with French unions
to renegotiate working conditions as it seeks to cut costs and stabilize its 6.5
billion euro ($8.6 billion) debt. 	
    	
    ALSTOM  	
    The French transport and power engineering group will not rush into deals as
it builds its offshore wind business, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said.
 	
    	
    LAGARDERE  	
    Arnaud Lagardere, the media-to-aerospace conglomerate's chief executive,
sold 8 million euros' worth of shares in the company his father founded,
according to filings published by France's market regulator. 	
    	
    PERNOD RICARD  	
    The French drinks maker said increasingly affluent Chinese customers will
absorb price increases on its Martell cognac and whisky brands without denting
strong Asian sales growth.

