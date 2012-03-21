FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors-Shares set to rebound; eyes on U.S. data
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

European Factors-Shares set to rebound; eyes on U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Wednesday,
bouncing back from the previous session's pull-back as investors bet U.S.
housing data will give further evidence of economic recovery, eclipsing recent
worries over Chinese growth.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2-5
points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 23-28
points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
22-24 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent.	
    Investors will focus on monthly U.S. existing home sales, due at 1400 GMT,
for more confirmation the supply of homes on the market is being whittled down.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares lost 1.1 percent
on Tuesday, its biggest pull-back in two weeks, as concerns about China's
slowing economic growth dented investors' appetite for risky assets.	
    	
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT                             
                                             LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
    S&P 500                              1,405.52   -0.3 %    -4.23
    NIKKEI                              10,086.49  -0.55 %    -55.5
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        520.70   -0.5 %    -2.64
    EUR/USD                                1.3271   0.36 %   0.0048
    USD/JPY                                 83.72   0.02 %   0.0200
    10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.365       --     0.00
    10-YR BUND YLD                          2.044       --    -0.01
    SPOT GOLD                           $1,650.66   0.04 %    $0.63
    US CRUDE                              $106.63   0.53 %     0.56
 	
