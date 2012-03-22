Europe Factors-Shares set to extend losing streak

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen falling on Thursday, retreating for the fourth straight session, after data showed China's economic momentum slowed this month as factory activity shrank for a fifth month in a row, fuelling worries over the outlook for the global economy. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 12 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3 to 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent. The HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, fell back to 48.1 from February's four-month high of 49.6. New orders sank to a four-month low, an expected rebound in export orders failed to emerge and new hiring dropped to a two-year low. European stocks dipped on Wednesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. home sales data. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has lost 1.6 percent since reaching an eight-month high last week. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.89 -0.19 % -2.63 NIKKEI 10,127.08 0.4 % 40.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 523.34 0.25 % 1.31 EUR/USD 1.3241 0.24 % 0.0032 USD/JPY 83.33 -0.07 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.285 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.981 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,649.66 -0.02 % -$0.29 US CRUDE $106.55 -0.67 % -0.72 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed as China data fuels growth worry Wall St slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs Aussie hits 2-mth low on weak China data; Europe PMIs eyed Brent falls below $124 on China demand concerns LME copper falls after China factory activity shrinks PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up; China, euro zone data eyed US Treasuries edge up in Asia on bargain hunting, China PMI