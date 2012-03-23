Europe Factors-Share prices set to open slightly higher

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising slightly in opening trade on Friday after a four-day losing trend on increased fears of a slowdown in the global economy Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 6 to 10 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open flat to 1 point higher. Asian shares fell on Friday although crude oil prices steadied after tumbling overnight and copper bounced off a two-week low. British consumer morale dipped last month from January's five-month high as shoppers grew more worried about their jobs, a survey from mutual home loans provider Nationwide showed on Friday. European shares notched up their longest losing streak in four months on Thursday, piercing a support level which led chartists to say there were further losses to come, while mining stocks led the fallers after weak data from China and the euro zone. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0645 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,3046.14 -0.6 % -78.48 NIKKEI 10,011.47 -1.14 % -115.61 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 518.30 -0.53 % -2.78 EUR/USD 1.3191 -0.02 % 0.0003 USD/JPY 82.87 +0.42 % 0.3400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.283 -- +0.002 10-YR BUND YLD 1.910 -- -0.006 SPOT GOLD $1,645.31 +0.03 % $0.43 US CRUDE $105.62 +0.26 % +0.27 GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hit Asian shares, Aussie dollar US STOCKS-Wall St retreats but bull market still alive Nikkei sees biggest one-day percentage loss in 2 mths UK consumer confidence dips in Feb -Nationwide PRECIOUS-Gold off 2-mth low but headed for 4th losing wk