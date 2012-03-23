FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Europe Factors-Share prices set for modest rebound
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 6 years

RPT-Europe Factors-Share prices set for modest rebound

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising slightly in
opening trade on Friday after a four-day losing trend on increased fears of a
slowdown in the global economy.	
    At 0730 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
 and for France's CAC were up around 0.2 percent. 	
    Asian shares fell on Friday although crude oil prices steadied after
tumbling overnight and copper bounced off a two-week low.	
    "After impressive gains over the last months, the recent losses are not more
than a drop in a bucket. Hence investors have enough reason to remain calm,"
said Roger Peeters, a market strategist at Close Brothers Seydler Bank. 	
    British consumer morale dipped last month from January's five-month high as
shoppers grew more worried about their jobs, a survey from mutual home loans
provider Nationwide showed on Friday. 	
    European shares notched up their longest losing streak in four months on
Thursday, piercing a support level which led chartists to say there were further
losses to come, while mining stocks led the fallers after weak data from China
and the euro zone. 	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT                            
                                            LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
    S&P 500                            1,3046.14   -0.6 %   -78.48
    NIKKEI                             10,011.47  -1.14 %  -115.61
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       519.59  -0.29 %    -1.49
    EUR/USD                               1.3235  +0.32 %  +0.0041
    USD/JPY                                82.78   +0.3 %  +0.2400
    10-YR US TSY YLD                      2.2925   -0.1 %   -0.011
    10-YR BUND YLD                        1.9228  -0.1  %   -0.120
    SPOT GOLD                          $1,646.89    +0.03         
    US CRUDE                             $105.80  +0.43 %    +0.46
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hit Asian shares, Aussie dollar 	
    US STOCKS-Wall St retreats but bull market still alive 	
    Nikkei sees biggest one-day percentage loss in 2 mths 	
    UK consumer confidence dips in Feb -Nationwide 	
    PRECIOUS-Gold off 2-mth low but headed for 4th losing wk 	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    AREVA 	
    The French nuclear reactor builder said it expected a recovery soon in
global interest in nuclear projects following Japan's Fukushima disaster, adding
it will bid this year with EDF for Poland's first nuclear
project. 	
    Separately, people familiar with the situation told Reuters former chief
Anne Lauvergeon could soon receive her severance pay after months of waiting
following authorisation of a 1.5 million euro ($1.98 million) cheque by the
French finance minister. 	
     	
    THOMAS COOK 	
    The travel firm's plan to have a new chief executive in place by the end of
March is in tatters after a string of rejections from candidates unwilling to
take the job, the Daily Mail said.	
    	
    BAE SYSTEMS 	
    Shares in the defence contractor dipped on Thursday amid rumours the British
firm is one of a number of group's preparing to bid for U.S. aerospace and
defence parts supplier Esterline Technologies, which could attract a knock-out
bid north of $95 a share, the Daily Mail's market report said.	
    	
    ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 	
    Lawyers representing 11,000 Nigerians will on Friday serve the details of a
claim against Royal Dutch Shell at the High Court after negotiations about
compensation for two oil spills in the Niger delta fell apart last week, the
Financial Times said.	
    	
    EADS  	
    The German government will increase its stake in the aerospace group to 12
percent, buying an additional 4.5 percent from a consortium to add to the 7.5
percent it has agreed to buy from Daimler, FTD reported.
 	
    	
    ROCHE 	
    French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it had lost an appeal in a
patent-infringement case against Roche's unit Genentech and U.S. biotech Biogen
Idec over two top-selling cancer treatments, Rituxan and Avastin.	
    Roche will cut the price of two cancer drugs in India from 2013.
 	
    	
    FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN 	
    Private equity funds Palladio and Sator said late on Thursday they were
extending the deadline of their offer to rescue insurance group Fondiaria-SAI
FOSA.MI to April 30 to give more time to the players involved to assess it.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.