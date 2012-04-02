Europe Factors-Shares set to rise, helped by China data

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Monday, set to kick off the second quarter on a positive note as surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 27 to 37 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 11 to 14 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 easily beating forecasts of 50.5. "The figure was in stark contrast to the unofficial HSBC Chinese PMI print of 48.1 just over a week ago and may somewhat ease some market concerns about the extent of China's slowing economy," IG Markets analyst Cameron Peacock wrote in a note. France's Total will be in the spotlight again on Monday, as the company struggles to stop a massive gas leak in the North Sea. On Saturday, Total confirmed that a gas flare, lit during the evacuation to burn off excess gas, had gone out, reducing the threat of an explosion. European share prices snapped a three-day losing run on Friday to end the first quarter with a gain of 6.8 percent, the biggest first-quarter gain since 2006, after euro zone finance ministers agreed to boost rescue funds for the member nations. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,408.47 0.37 % 5.19 NIKKEI 10,129.80 0.46 % 46.24 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 521.32 0.24 % 1.27 EUR/USD 1.3338 -0.14 % -0.0019 USD/JPY 83.03 0.05 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.238 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.834 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,669.66 0.11 % $1.76 US CRUDE $103.21 0.18 % 0.19 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as China data soothes Wall St closes stellar quarter on up note Nikkei gains on China data, domestic buying supports FOREX-Yen eases, Aussie jumps as China data cheers Brent rises on China data, Mideast supply worries Copper starts Q2 higher, China data eases slowdown woes PRECIOUS-Gold marks time, eyes on currency market