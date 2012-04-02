FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors-Shares set to rise, helped by China data
April 2, 2012

Europe Factors-Shares set to rise, helped by China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Monday, set
to kick off the second quarter on a positive note as surprisingly strong Chinese
manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10 to 15
points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 27 to
37 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
11 to 14 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent.	
    China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an 11-month high of
53.1 in March, up from February's 51 easily beating forecasts of 50.5.
 	
    "The figure was in stark contrast to the unofficial HSBC Chinese PMI print
of 48.1 just over a week ago and may somewhat ease some market concerns about
the extent of China's slowing economy," IG Markets analyst Cameron Peacock wrote
in a note.	
    France's Total will be in the spotlight again on Monday, as the
company struggles to stop a massive gas leak in the North Sea. On Saturday,
Total confirmed that a gas flare, lit during the evacuation to burn off excess
gas, had gone out, reducing the threat of an explosion. 	
    European share prices snapped a three-day losing run on Friday to end the
first quarter with a gain of 6.8 percent, the biggest first-quarter gain since
2006, after euro zone finance ministers agreed to boost rescue funds for the
member nations.	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,408.47   0.37 %     5.19
 NIKKEI                             10,129.80   0.46 %    46.24
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       521.32   0.24 %     1.27
 EUR/USD                               1.3338  -0.14 %  -0.0019
 USD/JPY                                83.03   0.05 %   0.0400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.238       --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.834       --     0.03
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,669.66   0.11 %    $1.76
 US CRUDE                             $103.21   0.18 %     0.19
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as China data soothes        	
    Wall St closes stellar quarter on up note               	
    Nikkei gains on China data, domestic buying supports    	
    FOREX-Yen eases, Aussie jumps as China data cheers      	
    Brent rises on China data, Mideast supply worries       	
    Copper starts Q2 higher, China data eases slowdown woes 	
    PRECIOUS-Gold marks time, eyes on currency market

