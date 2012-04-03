FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 6 years ago

Europe Factors-Stocks set to extend winning run

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen inching up on Tuesday,
adding to a sharp two-session rally and tracking gains on Wall Street following
forecast-beating U.S. manufacturing data.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 to 14
points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 6 to 14
points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 1
to 2 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent.	
     U.S. shares started the second quarter on a positive note on Monday, with
the S&P 500 hitting a four-year high as manufacturing data from the
United States and China eased recent worries over the outlook for global growth.	
    Investors awaited U.S. February factory orders, at 1400 GMT, seeking more
evidence of recovery in the world's biggest economy. Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a 1.5 percent rise compared with a January decrease of 1.0
percent.	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,419.04   0.75 %    10.57
 NIKKEI                             10,070.26  -0.39 %   -39.61
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       525.76   0.79 %     4.14
 EUR/USD                               1.3337   0.12 %   0.0016
 USD/JPY                                82.09   0.04 %   0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.189       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.811       --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,678.20   0.06 %    $0.95
 US CRUDE                             $104.88  -0.33 %    -0.35
 	
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise after firm U.S. data             	
    Wall St starts second quarter with rally                    	
    Nikkei dips as stronger yen prompts exporter sell-off       	
    Brent holds above $125 on U.S. data, North Sea supply delay 	
    Yen hits 3-week high on stop-loss buying, short-covering    	
    TREASURIES-Bonds steady in Asia, eyes on Fed minutes        	
    METALS-Copper hovers near 2-week high in slow trade         	
    PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on dollar weakness; policy cues eyed

