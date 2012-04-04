FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors-Shares seen lower as Fed stimulus wanes
April 4, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 6 years ago

Europe Factors-Shares seen lower as Fed stimulus wanes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to fall for a second
day on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia after minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further
quantitative easing had waned.	
    Minutes of the Fed meeting on Tuesday showed only two of the 10
policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus
in the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a four-year high
and sending Asian shares lower. 	
    Later in the day, investors will look at U.S. ADP National Employment data
at 1215 GMT and U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data at 1400 GMT for further signs of
growth in the world's largest economy. 	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 16
points, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 52 to 56
points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 0.2
points, or as much as 0.7 percent. 	
    The economic situation in Europe will also be a focus, with the European
Central Bank interest rate decision at 1145 GMT.	
    The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with no major
announcements on other policy measures.	
    Spanish borrowing costs are likely to jump at a bond auction later in the
day as this week's tough budget fails to calm investors' nerves about the
country's finances.	
   	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT	
    	
 S&P 500                       1,413.38     -0.4 %    -5.66
 NIKKEI                        9,840.89    -2.08 %   -209.5
 MSCI ASIA       <.MIASJ0000P              -0.82 %    -4.33
 EX-JP           S>                                 
 EUR/USD                         1.3194    -0.28 %  -0.0037
 USD/JPY                          82.65    -0.21 %  -0.1700
 10-YR US TSY                     2.279         --    -0.02
 YLD                                                
 10-YR BUND YLD                   1.865         --     0.05
 SPOT GOLD                     $1,643.2    -0.09 %   -$1.54
 US CRUDE                       $103.59     -0.4 %    -0.41
    	
    	
    US STOCKS-S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed 	
    GLOBAL -Shares retreat as Fed minutes soften stimulus bias   	
    LME copper falls for 2nd day as US stimulus hopes wane       	
    PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as US stimulus hopes fade       	
    FOREX-Dollar rises as Aussie falls on weak trade data

