Europe Factors-Shares seen lower as Fed stimulus wanes

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to fall for a second day on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street and in Asia after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further quantitative easing had waned. Minutes of the Fed meeting on Tuesday showed only two of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a four-year high and sending Asian shares lower. Later in the day, investors will look at U.S. ADP National Employment data at 1215 GMT and U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data at 1400 GMT for further signs of growth in the world's largest economy, which could give cyclical stocks a push up if figures are strong. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 16 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 52 to 56 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 0.2 points, or as much as 0.7 percent. The economic situation in Europe will also be a focus, with the European Central Bank interest rate decision at 1145 GMT. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with no major announcements on other policy measures. Euro zone PMI survey for March due at 0758 GMT is expected to show further divergence between core and periphery activity. Spain is likely to be a focus, with Spanish borrowing costs likely to jump at a bond auction later in the day as this week's tough budget fails to calm investors' nerves about the country's finances. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0553 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.38 -0.4 % -5.66 NIKKEI 9,844.45 -2.05 % -205.94 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -0.74 % -3.90 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.3196 -0.26 % -0.0035 USD/JPY 82.64 -0.22 % -0.1800 10-YR US TSY 2.279 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.865 -- 0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,643.7 -0.06 % -$1.04 US CRUDE $103.57 -0.42 % -0.45 US STOCKS-S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed GLOBAL -Shares retreat as Fed minutes soften stimulus bias LME copper falls for 2nd day as US stimulus hopes wane PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses as US stimulus hopes fade FOREX-Dollar rises as Aussie falls on weak trade data COMPANIES DEUTSCHE BOERSE The Frankfurt Stock Exchange operators said it would pursue alliances with peers rather than takeovers the size of the failed tie-up with NYSE Euronext . SOCIETE GENERALE French banks would be open to new Europe-wide banking regulations in the mould of the so-called Volcker rule in the United States to crack down on speculative risk-taking, SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea told Le Figaro. COMMERZBANK A $740 million portfolio of performing loans held by failed Eurohypo AG on U.S. properties has attracted more than 100 prospective buyers, several sources said on Tuesday. TOTAL The French oil company plans to send a team of experts to assess the steps needed to stop a large and potentially explosive gas leak at its North Sea Elgin platform, a spokeswman said. TRANSOCEAN A Brazilian federal prosecutor on Tuesday launched his second 20 billion real ($10.9 billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron and driller Transocean. ROCHE The drugmaker stepped up the tone in its battle for control of Illumina , in another letter to shareholders of the U.S. gene sequencing company. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has identified a new batch of counterfeit cancer drugs distributed in the United States. The fake versions of Swiss drugmaker Roche's widely used cancer drug Avastin are labeled as Altuzan, which is the brand name that Avastin is sold under in Turkey, and do not contain the drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.