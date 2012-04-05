FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors-Shares seen halting sell-off; BoE eyed
April 5, 2012

Europe Factors-Shares seen halting sell-off; BoE eyed

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen rising on Thursday,
halting a steep two-session drop as investors start to look at potential
bargains, although gains could be limited with no positive catalyst in sight
while investors will remain cautious ahead of the Easter break.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around
15 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 12 to 14
points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
17 to 20 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent.	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 2.5
percent on Wednesday, suffering its second steepest sell-off of the year and
hitting its lowest level since mid-January as poor demand at Spain's debt
auction sparked fears of a new escalation in the euro zone debt crisis.	
    The index has now surrendered half of its gains made since the European
Central Bank's first massive liquidity injection in mid-December.	
    Investors will focus on the Bank of England on Thursday. All 56 economists
polled by Reuters last week said they expected the BoE to leave interest rates
and the target for its asset purchases unchanged, and most economists think the
bank will not expand its quantitative easing programme this year.
 	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0526 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,398.96  -1.02 %   -14.42
 NIKKEI                              9,773.55  -0.47 %   -46.44
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       520.23  -0.38 %    -2.00
 EUR/USD                                1.315   0.08 %   0.0011
 USD/JPY                                82.18  -0.29 %  -0.2400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.229       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.798       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,623.06   0.24 %    $3.81
 US CRUDE                             $102.17   0.69 %     0.70
 	
