Europe Factors-Shares set to drop after disappointing US jobs
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 6 years ago

Europe Factors-Shares set to drop after disappointing US jobs

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to drop on Tuesday
following a long holiday weekend, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street where
disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data prompted investors to further cut their
exposure to risky assets such as equities.	
    At 0623 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for  Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down 1.3-1.9 percent.	
    U.S. payrolls rose far less than expected in March, data showed on Friday,
adding to a series of weaker-than-expected U.S. indicators which have taken the
edge off a brisk stock rally in the first quarter. 	
    Banks will be in the spotlight after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Monday financial institutions need to have more capital at hand
in order to ensure the financial system is stable.	
     "We need to have higher capital, and that's what Basel III does," he said
in response to questions at an Atlanta Fed conference, referring to the latest
international effort to tighten bank oversight. "That's essential for a stable
financial system."  	
   Bernanke made the comments the same day that an international bank lobby
group, the Institute of International Finance, urged policymakers to pause in
regulating the industry. 	
    Tuesday's losses could be limited, however, after data showed China returned
to an export-led trade surplus last month, fuelling hopes the global economy may
be passing its low point. 	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost 8 percent
since mid-March, surrendering about half of the gains made since mid-December
when the European Central Bank conducted its first long-term financing operation
at rock bottom interest rates.	
    "With momentum clearly to the downside, the combination of fresh shorting
pressure along with long liquidation is likely to trigger an acceleration
through last week's low," said Autochartist analyst James Hyerczyk, although he
warned of a potential "bear trap".	
    "This typically occurs following a gap-lower opening when selling pressure
subsides and short-traders start taking profits. The idea today will be to go
with the trend, but not get caught with a large position at an extremely low
level."	
    The Euro STOXX 50's first key support level will be at 2,382 points,
representing the index's 200-day moving average tested late last week, while the
next support level will be at 2,347 points, which represents the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the December-March rally. 	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
   	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,382.20  -1.14 %   -15.88
 NIKKEI                              9,538.02  -0.09 %    -8.24
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       513.72  -0.39 %    -2.01
 EUR/USD                               1.3108   0.02 %   0.0002
 USD/JPY                                81.27  -0.33 %  -0.2700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.040       --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.676       --    -0.06
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,651.40   0.66 %   $10.77
 US CRUDE                             $102.18  -0.27 %    -0.28
 	
 	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    ROCHE  	
    Illumina, which Roche is seeking to buy, recommended on Monday that
stockholders reject Roche's offer. 	
    	
    THOMAS COOK 	
    The travel group confirmed that it is in advanced talks with lenders to
extend financing arrangements as part of a strategic review that could also
result in the possible sale and leaseback of some aircraft. 	
    	
    TESCO 	
    Major shareholders in Tesco have called on the world's third-biggest
retailer to rethink its strategy and improve its struggling domestic market, the
Sunday Times reported, three months after the group issued a shock profit
warning. 	
    	
    SWISS LIFE  	
    The head of insurer Swiss Life believes mergers and acquisitions are
difficult at the moment, with little opportunities in the Swiss market, a
newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday.	
    	
    ASTRAZENECA 	
    Some of the firm's biggest investors are calling for a radical shake-up of
the drugmaker's board and executive team, including the replacement of David
Brennan as CEO, the Financial Times reported. 	
    	
    DIOR  	
    Belgian designer Raf Simons is taking over as artistic director at Christian
Dior, the Paris fashion house announced on Monday, ending months of speculation
over who would replace his disgraced predecessor, John Galliano.	
    	
    IAG 	
    Pilots for Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Airlines Group,
went on strike on Monday, grounding 150 flights in the first of 30 one-day
strikes to protest against the start-up of low-cost carrier Iberia Express.	
    	
    DEUTSCHE BANK  	
   Deutsche Bank denied a report in German weekly magazine Der Spiegel that it
plans to cut thousands of jobs. 	
    	
    SIEMENS  	
   Siemens may float its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the
European autumn, depending on how the market for light-emitting diodes (LED)
develops, the German engineering conglomerate's finance chief told a newspaper.
 	
    	
    GAS NATURAL, BG 	
    Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa is in talks with BG Group Plc to
buy the UK oil and gas company's 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas
, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in a
deal valued at about $900 million.	
    	
    FINMECCANICA  	
    China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd ,
advised by HSBC, has contacted Finmeccanica about a possible purchase of stakes
in the Italian defence group's loss-making train-manufacturing unit AnsaldoBreda
and its signalling systems affiliate Ansaldo STS, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Saturday in an unsourced report.	
    	
   ENI 	
   Libya has started investigating foreign oil companies over their past
relationships with the former Muammar Gaddafi government, an investigator with
the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Monday. 	
  	
   FIAT  	
   Brazil, a key market for global automakers including Fiat, has no plans to
offer further incentives for automakers, but the government does not rule out
taking steps to boost the competitiveness of other industries, Trade and
Industry Minister Fernando Pimentel said in an interview published on Sunday.
 	
    	
    EADS  	
    Boeing overtook Airbus in deliveries in the first quarter, setting
itself on course to recapture the coveted number one spot in annual aircraft
production for the first time since 2002, company data showed. 	
    	
   EDF, ALSTOM, AREVA  	
   EDF in partnership with Alstom has won the bulk of France's first offshore
wind farm tender, Energy Minister Eric Besson said. EDF won three of the tenders
for offshore wind sites, while a fourth was won by Spain's Iberdrola in
partnership with Areva. 	
    	
    NOKIA  	
    Nokia's new flagship smartphone model, the Lumia 900, using Microsoft's
 Windows Phone software, went on sales in the United States at AT&T
 outlets on April 8 with mixed reviews.  	
    Rival Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly profit,
driven by booming sales of its smartphones. Smaller rival HTC
Corp first quarter net profit tumbled 70 percent in the first quarter
ahead of its new One series of models that are set to hit the market this
month. 	
    	
    ADIDAS  	
    German sportswear group Adidas plans to slash the number of products it
offers by a quarter to improve its profitability, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer
told a newspaper.

