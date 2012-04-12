Europe Factors-Stocks set to rise; eyes on Italy's bond auction

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to rise on Thursday, adding to the previous session's tentative recovery following a week-long slide, but gains could be limited as investors brace for a key Italian bond auction. At 0610 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.5 percent. Italy plans to offer up to 5 billion euros, including its March 2015 BTP bond and 3 off-the-run issues, with yields expected to rise. On Wednesday, Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled in a sale of short-term bills, fuelling fears over weaker euro zone countries and highlighting investors' nerves ahead of Thursday's more challenging auction of three-year bonds. Worries that Spain's budget troubles will spread to Italy and the slow progress made by Rome on structural reforms have recently reversed a falling trend for Italy's debt costs, with the 10-year bond yield back above 5.5 percent. Greece was back in the spotlight on Thursday, after the country called a snap election for next month, launching a campaign that may produce no clear winner and threaten implementation of the international bailout plan that saved the nation from bankruptcy. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost about 10 percent over the past three weeks, breaking below its 200-day moving average and below a trendline that had started in last September, sending a strong bearish signal. "Equities had become vulnerable, and we're about halfway into this correction," said Alain Bokobza, head of global asset allocation strategy at Societe Generale CIB. "But the probability of a serious accident in Spain with debt restructuring remains very low, and the rising prospect of a third wave of quantitative easing in the United States -which could be announce in June- prevent us from developing a gloomy long-term scenario," he said. Bokobza, who has an 'underweight' recommendation on equities overall, is more positive on Japanese and U.S. stocks than on European stocks, dragged by the region's brewing debt crisis and the tepid macroeconomic outlook. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,368.71 0.74 % 10.12 NIKKEI 9,524.79 0.7 % 66.05 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 512.90 0.38 % 1.92 EUR/USD 1.3143 0.26 % 0.0034 USD/JPY 80.93 0.11 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.700 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,659.10 0.1 % $1.65 US CRUDE $102.98 0.27 % 0.28 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip as Europe debt worry lingers Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars Nikkei up; caution reigns ahead of N.Korea rocket launch Gold treads water; euro zone caution remains Copper bounces off $8,000 support, ECB comment boosts TREASURIES-US bonds steady in Asia ahead of Italy auction Brent at $120 ahead of Iran talks; Fed comments weigh COMPANY NEWS: CARREFOUR Europe's biggest retailer said it would focus on cutting prices to lure back consumers as it braced for another tough year as cash-strapped shoppers reduced spending. NOKIA Several banks and brokers have cut their price targets on the shares in the cellphone maker following the Finnish firm's warning of losses a day earlier, which sent the stock to its lowest level since 1997. Nomura cut its target to 3.20 euros from 4 euros, while Baird and Canaccord Genuity, both cut their target to $4 from $5. All three have a neutral rating on the stock. COMMERZBANK Commerzbank is seeking shareholder approval which would give it the flexibility to double the amount of its stock by issuing new shares and convertible bonds in a move to retain financial flexibility in uncertain markets. REPSOL Repsol's YPF unit in Argentina has seen about a third of its market value evaporate this year due to investor fears of a possible government takeover as part of the state's effort to boost energy output. BANESTO Spanish bank Banesto kicks off the earnings season on Thursday with numbers that will reveal the toll of the goverment's tough new capital demands to force banks to deal with rotten property assets. ENI Russian gas giant Gazprom and Eni are among 14 firms that have expressed initial interest to buy Greece's state gas firm DEPA, one of the first assets to go under the hammer to reduce the cash strapped nation's debt, the government said on Wednesday. ROCHE Roche Holding AG sought on Thursday to persuade Illumina to discuss its $6.7 billion bid for the genetics firm as a rebound for its key cancer drug Avastin helped the Swiss drugmaker post solid first-quarter sales. Roche, in a letter to Illumina shareholders, called its sweetened $51-a-share offer for the maker of genetic analysis equipment "a more than reasonable starting point for negotiations." UNICREDIT The chairman of German insurer Allianz in Italy and an experienced Italian manager who sits on the board of Fiat are the front runners to become UniCredit's next chairman, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday. SIEMENS NOKIA Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) will overhaul its management structure, trimming the 13-member board down to three, Financial Times Deutschland said in its Thursday edition, citing an e-mail to staff sent out by Chief Executive Rajeev Suri.