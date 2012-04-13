Europe Factors-Shares set to halt recovery after China GDP

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - European shares were set to fall on Friday, halting a two-day recovery rally as lower-than-expected Chinese first-quarter GDP figures revive worries of a hard landing for the world's second-biggest economy. At 0624 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent. Data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in almost three years in the quarter, with a weaker-than-expected reading fuelling worries that a five-quarter long slide has not bottomed and that more policy action would be needed to halt it. The annual rate of GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, against the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters. "While equity markets yesterday saw a bounce on suspicions that a stronger than expected (quarterly) number was due from China today, they may well give up some of these gains upon the open this morning," Brenda Kelly, senior market strategist at CMC Markets, wrote in a note. "Weak export growth and a sluggish construction sector are to blame as the world's second biggest economy grew just 8.1 percent against an expectation of 8.3 percent. With commodities like oil and copper drifting lower on the data, basic resource stocks will likely bear the brunt and see some pullback in yesterday's gains." Investors were also rattled by North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket, which failed to deliver a satelite into orbit. China on Friday called for calm and restraint on the Korean peninsula after the failed launch, with U.S. and South Korean officials saying the rocket crashed into the sea a few minutes after launch, dealing a blow to the reclusive North Korean state. After a stellar performance during the first quarter, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost about 10 percent since mid-March, erasing virtually all its gains made in 2012, dragged by renewed worries over the euro zone's debt crisis as well as concerns over the outlook for the global economy. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,387.57 1.38 % 18.86 NIKKEI 9,637.99 1.19 % 113.2 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.23 1.3 % 6.66 EUR/USD 1.3167 -0.13 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 80.95 0.14 % 0.1100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.026 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.769 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,673.94 -0.06 % -$1.04 US CRUDE $103.14 -0.48 % -0.50 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares cut gains on disappointing China GDP Wall St rallies as global fears ebb, Google up late Nikkei rise 1.3 pct, boost by rally in Fast Retailing Gold edges down after China data boosts dollar Euro, Aussie fall after China growth data disappoints Brent crude slips towards $121 as China growth lags forecast METALS-London copper falls after China GDP disappoints COMPANY NEWS: L'OREAL The French cosmetics maker reported 6.4 percent like-for-like revenue growth for the first quarter, lifted by big-spending consumers in emerging markets and renewed appetite for luxury goods. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN'S French President Nicolas Sarkozy weighed in on the car maker's industrial woes on Thursday, calling for a meeting with Chief Executive Philippe Varin and promising talks with unions and management over a threatened car plant. TOTAL Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin on Thursday outlined new rules for the development of vast offshore oil and gas resources, offering some much-needed tax breaks to make far-flung projects viable. The new proposals appeared aimed at appeasing foreign participants in the giant Shtokman gas project that involves Gazprom and Total, as well as the Arctic partnership of ExxonMobil and Rosneft. VOLKSWAGEN The company said on Friday it sold 633,000 cars in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau in the first quarter, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier. Separately, Italian buyout firm Investindustrial is planning to sell just a part of its 72 percent stake in Ducati to Volkswagen's Audi , Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing no sources. DEUTSCHE BANK Incoming co-CEO Anshu Jain is planning to make the company's wealth and asset management operations work more closely with its investment banking arm, Financial Times reported, citing people close to the situation. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM The company is entering the energy business, offering to build small communal heating systems in the basements of private households, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a spokesman.