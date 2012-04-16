FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall on debt concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - European shares are set to open lower on
Monday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with rising bond yields in
Spain ahead of this week's bond auctions refocusing attention on the debt crisis
and seen putting further pressure on banking stocks.	
    Miners are also likely to fall as copper prices dropped on concerns that
demand for industrial metals in China, the world's largest metals consumer, will
weaken. Sentiment worsened after data showed last week the country grew at 8.1
percent in the first quarter, lower than the market had predicted.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7
points lower, 0.1 percent or less, Germany's DAX to fall 38 to 47
points, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 7 to 8
points, or as much as 0.3 percent.	
    Spain's government bond yields rose on Friday and the cost of insuring its
debt hit an all-time high, as record borrowing by its banks from the European
Central Bank highlighted fears about the country's finances.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares  closed 1.6
percent lower at 1,027.73 on Friday. It fell 2.3 percent last week, its fourth
straight weekly loss.	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT                          
                                         LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                         1,370.26    -1.25 %     -17.31
     NIKKEI                          9,470.16    -1.74 %    -167.83
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP  <.MIASJ0000PU               -0.7 %      -3.65
                      >                                   
     EUR/USD                           1.3026     -0.3 %    -0.0039
     USD/JPY                            80.53    -0.45 %    -0.3600
     10-YR US TSY                       1.977         --      -0.01
     YLD                                                  
     10-YR BUND YLD                     1.727         --       0.00
     SPOT GOLD                       $1,646.6    -0.72 %    -$11.98
     US CRUDE                         $102.14    -0.67 %      -0.69
 	
    * Shares, euro fall on renewed euro zone debt concerns    	
    * Nikkei drops 1.5 pct on Spanish debt concerns           	
    * Euro falters near $1.30 as Spain rekindles debt worries 	
    * Gold extends losses on dollar; platinum slides          	
    * Shanghai copper at three-month low, China data dampens  	
    * Brent falls to $120 on China data, Euro zone worries    	
    * Treasuries-Growth concerns push yields below 2 pct

