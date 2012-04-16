European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall on debt concerns

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - European shares are set to open lower on Monday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with rising bond yields in Spain ahead of this week's bond auctions refocusing attention on the debt crisis and seen putting further pressure on banking stocks. Miners are also likely to fall as copper prices dropped on concerns that demand for industrial metals in China, the world's largest metals consumer, will weaken. Sentiment worsened after data showed last week the country grew at 8.1 percent in the first quarter, lower than the market had predicted. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2-0.3 percent down. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent lower. "A larger market correction looks forthcoming as a flurry of negative economic data and euro zone fears have knocked the wind out of investors' confidence," Nam Truong, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note. "Many investors are concerned growth is languishing in parts of Europe and China which could spiral on to other regions as investors seek less risky assets for the time being." Spain's government bond yields rose on Friday and the cost of insuring its debt hit an all-time high, as record borrowing by its banks from the European Central Bank highlighted fears about the country's finances. Investors waited for macroeconomic numbers to form a view about the near-term direction of the market, which hovered in a trading range in the past few sessions. Focus will be on U.S. retails sales data for March and New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April, both due at 1230 GMT, and U.S. business inventories for February at 1400 GMT. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.6 percent lower at 1,027.73 on Friday. It fell 2.3 percent last week, its fourth straight weekly loss. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent on Monday, while U.S. shares dropped 1.1 to 1.5 percent in the previous session. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,370.26 -1.25 % -17.31 NIKKEI 9,470.64 -1.74 % -167.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.7 % -3.64 EUR/USD 1.302 -0.34 % -0.0045 USD/JPY 80.49 -0.49 % -0.4000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.727 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,646.60 -0.72 % -$11.98 US CRUDE $102.14 -0.67 % -0.69 * Shares, euro fall on renewed euro zone debt concerns * Nikkei drops 1.5 pct on Spanish debt concerns * Euro falters near $1.30 as Spain rekindles debt worries * Gold extends losses on dollar; platinum slides * Shanghai copper at three-month low, China data dampens * Brent falls to $120 on China data, Euro zone worries * Treasuries-Growth concerns push yields below 2 pct COMPANY NEWS CREDIT CUISSE Credit Suisse could announce the loss of up to 5,000 jobs in its investment banking business at its forthcoming first-quarter results, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday. KUEHNE & NAGEL The company said it would step up the pace of cost-cutting after a drop in first-quarter profits on higher spending from growth initiatives and lower margins. KPN The Dutch telecoms firm said it was reviewing the strategic options for its Belgian mobile phone operations, known as BASE, but had not yet decided whether to sell the business. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Co-op is close to abandoning its 1.5 billion pound bid for 632 Lloyds bank branches, according to reports. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM German services trade union Verdi on Sunday called for fresh warning strikes by about 6,000 Deutsche Telekom workers on Monday in a bid to boost wages. DEUTSCHE BOERSE Deutsche Boerse expects derivatives market volatility to resume in the coming months, providing a fillip to the Frankfurt stock exchange operator's revenue, its chief financial officer said in a newspaper interview. TESCO The company has put all new plans for superstores on hold for the next three years as the retail empire takes drastic action to turn around its fortunes, the Independent said. BOUYGUES Construction group Bouygues said on Monday it has won a tender for the refurbishment of the Ritz Hotel on the Place Vendôme in Paris. The contract is worth 140 million euros. FONDIARIA SAI The board of the company that controls Fondiaria SAI will meet to approve the price of its share swap ratio. Italian papers reported over the weekend that Premafin and Unipol, which is expected to take up the capital increase, cannot agree on a price despite. Unipol's board is also meeting. E.ON The company wants to complete the sale of its gas distribution network Open Grid Europe within the next four weeks, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing no sources. Related news LUFTHANSA British Airways owner IAG secured EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy Lufthansa's British regional airline bmi after offering to give up 14 daily runway slots at London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest airport. TOTAL French oil company Total plans to spend over $300 million in 2012 on exploration in Uganda where small-scale commercial oil production is expected to begin later this year. ALLIANZ Allianz's business and industrial insurance unit, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, aims to increase the premiums it earns in emerging market countries to around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the next three to five years from around 600 million currently, Axel Theis, Chief Executive Officer of AGCS, told the Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Monday.