FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt bounce after Spain downgrade
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt bounce after Spain downgrade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening nearly
unchanged on Friday, pausing after a three-day tentative recovery rally after
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, reviving
worries over the debt-stricken country.	
    S&P, citing expectations Spain's finances will deteriorate even more than
previously thought due to the recession and the country's ailing banking sector,
downgraded Spain to BBB-plus from A and put a negative outlook on the credit,
saying the situation could deteriorate further unless strong measures were taken
at a European level. 	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open
unchanged to down 6 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open
unchanged to up 1 point, or 0.01 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
down 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent.	
    Investors were also bracing for Italy's debt auction on Friday. The country
is set to offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds, with borrowing costs expected
to climb above 5.5 percent for the benchmark 10-year bond. It yielded 5.8
percent on Thursday, up from an auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale.
 	
    "Thursday's bill auction did nothing to reassure the markets, with yields
soaring. The LTRO boost is over," Saxo Bank sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.	
    "The rally we had this week was purely a technical rebound. We're now back
in a market driven by headlines and comments from political leaders."	
    On Thursday, Italy paid the highest yield since January to sell six-month
bills.	
	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,399.98   0.67 %     9.29
 NIKKEI                              9,489.01  -0.76 %   -72.82
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       515.04   0.16 %     0.83
 EUR/USD                               1.3188   0.01 %   0.0001
 USD/JPY                                80.84  -0.23 %  -0.1900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.888       --    -0.06
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.685       --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,655.59   -0.1 %   -$1.69
 US CRUDE                             $103.99  -0.54 %    -0.56
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up, Spain debt downgrade caps 	
    US STOCKS-Housing, profits lift Wall St, Amazon up late  	
    Nikkei up after BOJ eases monetary policy                	
    FOREX-Euro stung by Spain downgrade, yen looks to BOJ    	
    TREASURIES-US bonds rise after S&P downgrades Spain      	
    Gold inches down after Spain downgrade; dollar weighs    	
    Brent slips, Spain downgrade revives euro zone woes      	
    LME copper snaps 3-day rise after Spain downgrade

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.