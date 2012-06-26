FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen halting 3-day sell-off
June 26, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen halting 3-day sell-off

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Blaise Robinson
    PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to inch higher on
Tuesday, halting their sharp three-session sell-off, but doubts over whether
this week's EU summit will lead to significant measures to shore up the region's
most indebted countries could limit the rebound.
    Also rattling investors, Cyprus said late on Monday it was applying to
Brussels for a bailout, both for its banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece,
and for its budget deficit. 
    Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings
for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the heels of a cut to
Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status earlier this month.
 
    Debt-stricken Spain will also be in focus ahead of its short-term debt
auction on Tuesday, with the country set to sell up to 3 billion euros of 3- and
6-month T-bills.
    Rates on the bills on the secondary market stood at around 1.8 percent for
the shorter-dated paper and around 2.7 percent for the longer maturity on
Monday, almost double those at the last primary auction in May and levels not
seen since November. 
    At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.3 percent.
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost 4.5
percent since a high hit last Thursday, retracing more than 50 percent of its
recovery rally started in early June.
    "The risk off theme has brought with it light volumes and a noticeable
increase in volume when rallies appear. This has seen traders use these elevated
levels to lessen long positions or apply hedge strategies in gearing up for the
worst post Summit," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor said.
    "Expect to see a continuation of the light volumes and non committal
positioning. Safe haven trading will remain the preference with the occasional
slight bounce in position readjustments."
    The index's next support level is at 2,120 points, which represents the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement of this month's rally. On the upside, the index's
next resistance level is at 2,141 points, the 50 percent retracement of the
rally.
    The benchmark is on track to post a loss of 14 percent for the second
quarter, its worst quarterly performance since last year's third quarter.
    At the June 28-29 meeting, European leaders are set to discuss specific
steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the
possibility of a debt redemption fund.
    "To call forth a positive market reaction, the summit needs to over-deliver
on expectations by a decent margin. It needs to suggest that leaders not only
'get it', but are also prepared to take decisions that will be difficult for
them domestically in order to promote the wider European good," BNP equity
derivatives strategists wrote in a note.
    "A good package would be agreement on a banking union, including a
pan-eurozone supervisor, a deposit guarantee scheme and a bank resolution
authority, plus permission for the ESM/EFSF to recapitalise banks directly."
    Despite the negative newsflow, investors found some comfort on Tuesday
morning in a survey by GfK market research showing consumer morale in Germany
unexpectedly edged up going into July on improving income expectations.
 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    SPANISH BANKS
    Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded the long-term debt and
deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the
heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status earlier
this month. 
   
    CREDIT SUISSE 
   Swiss bank Credit Suisse is to cut senior staff in its European investment
banking department by up to a third, three sources familiar with the matter
said, as tighter regulation and weak markets hit the sector. 
    
    VIVENDI 
   A U.S. federal jury on Monday found that French entertainment group Vivendi
may have to pay up to $954.6 million in damages to Liberty Media Corp 
over a 2003 breach of contract lawsuit.   Vivendi in a statement on Monday said
it "strongly disagrees" with the jury's verdict. 
    
    SOCIETE GENERALE 
    Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel is wholly responsible for huge
rogue bets that lost France's No. 2 bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in
2008, SocGen lawyers told a Paris court on Monday. Kerviel is appealing a
three-year jail sentence and fine of 4.9 billion euros handed down in 2010.
 
    
    BAYER 
    A closely watched blood clot preventer from Bayer's peers Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc failed to win approval from U.S. health
regulators. 
    
    ADECCO 
   Adecco announced the launch of a share buyback programme of up to 400 million
euros on a second trading line, with the aim of subsequent cancellation of the
shares and reduction of the share capital. The share buyback is planned to
commence around mid-July 2012. 
    
    QIAGEN 
    The genetic testing specialist said it plans to invest in advanced
sequencing technologies to cater to clinical research and molecular diagnostics
customers. Qiagen expects the investments to hurt its adjusted earnings per
share by 1 cent for full-year 2012 and 2 cents for 2013, but to add to earnings
in 2014. 
    
    PERNOD RICARD 
    Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group, said its Spanish
business had only slightly worsened in spite of a deepening euro zone crisis
there. 
    
    VALEO 
    The French auto parts makers said it was in talks to sell its access
mechanisms business to Japan's U-Shin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
