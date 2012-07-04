European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge lower, focus on central banks

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - European stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wednesday after strong gains to two-month highs a day earlier, with investors pausing for breath ahead of Thursday's central bank meetings and as the U.S. market is closed for a holiday. The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates to a record low of less than 1 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of England might launch a third round of monetary stimulus to counter a recession. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.1 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent to 1,046.11 points on Tuesday, its highest closing level since early May. It has gained more than 5 percent in the last three sessions after euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks and intervene on bond markets. "The outcome of the EU Summit, together with hopes of monetary stimulus, has definitely helped to put a floor under risk appetite," Credit Agricole said in a note. "Although it is difficult to become too positive given the still very significant downdraft to global growth, officials in Europe have bought some time to get their collective house back in order." Both the FTSEurofirst 300 index and Germany's DAX have risen about 10 percent in one month, while Spain's IBEX has surged 20 percent since hitting a low in early June. Mining shares will be in focus and may face a selling pressure as key metals prices fell about 1 percent in a technical sell-off after recent sharp gains. On the macroeconomic front, China's services firms grew at their slowest rate in 10 months in June, easing back from May's 19-month peak, as new order growth cooled albeit while marking 43 months of consistent expansion, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. Trading is likely to be thin as U.S. markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,374.02 0.62 % 8.51 NIKKEI 9,104.17 0.41 % 37.58 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 0.33 % 1.60 EUR/USD 1.2592 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 79.76 -0.05 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.538 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,617.09 -0.02 % -$0.26 US CRUDE $87.06 -0.68 % -0.60 * Euro inches lower on bond redemptions; ECB eyed * Shares rise on hopes of more monetary stimulus * Nikkei rise 0.4 pct as domestic demand buoys * Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise * Euro inches lower on bond redemptions; ECB eyed * Gold near 2-wk peak on hopes for monetary easing * Copper falls, off 7-week top; monetary easing eyed COMPANY NEWS BAYER Bayer CropScience signed an agreement to purchase AgraQuest, Inc. for a purchase price of $425 million plus milestone payments. Related news BARCLAYS Bob Diamond squares up to critical British lawmakers on Wednesday, a day after quitting as Barclays' chief executive over the Libor interest rate scandal, potentially dragging the Bank of England, government and rival banks deeper into the affair. VODAFONE Vodafone is in advanced discussions with rival Hutchison Whampoa about merging their Irish telecoms infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. BMW VOLKSWAGEN PORSCHE, DAIMLER BMW Group U.S. June sales 27,720 vehicles, up 3.2 percent from the 26,865 vehicles vs June 2011. BMW brand sales increased 0.4 percent in June. Porsche North America sales up 18 percent in June. Volkswagen said sales rose 34.2 percent in June. BOUYGUES, VIVENDI Bouygues Telecom and SFR, part of conglomerate Vivendi plan cost-cutting measures that will lead to hundreds of job losses as they struggle with cut-price competition that has dramatically shaken up their home market. AXA Axa Private Equity, the investment arm of the French insurance group, said it would buy a portfolio of 11 private equity fund investments worth about $850 million from the private equity arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS. GDF SUEZ Credit rating agency Moody's confirmed its A1 ratings for the French utility and upgraded GDF's international division International Power to BAA2 with a negative outlook. FIAT Chrysler's operating profit this year could exceed its $3 billion target, Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said late on Tuesday. He also said that if Fiat is unable to guarantee the encessary labour flexibility in its Italian plants to satisfy export demand it will consider closing an Italian plant.