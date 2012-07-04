FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge higher on stimulus hopes
July 4, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge higher on stimulus hopes

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - European shares are set to edge higher on
Wednesday after strong gains in the past three sessions to two-month highs, with
expectations rising that central banks will announce some fresh measures to
boost the pace of global economic recovery.
    The European Central Bank is expected to cut its main refinancing rate to a
record low below 1 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of
England might launch a third round of monetary stimulus to counter a recession.
  
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 8
points higher, or as much as 0.14 percent, Germany's DAX to rise about
9 points, or 0.14 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 3 to 5 points, or
as much as 0.15 percent.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1 percent to 1,046.11 points on
Tuesday, its highest closing level since early May. It has gained more than 5
percent in the last three sessions after euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to
let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks and intervene on
bond markets.
    Trading is likely to be thin as U.S. markets are closed for the Independence
Day holiday.
  
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT                                    
                                                  LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                  1,374.02      0.62 %       8.51
     NIKKEI                                   9,107.56      0.45 %      40.97
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                        0.44 %       2.13
     EUR/USD                                    1.2592      -0.1 %    -0.0014
     USD/JPY                                     79.76     -0.05 %    -0.0400
     10-YR US TSY YLD                            1.628          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                              1.536          --       0.02
     SPOT GOLD                               $1,615.96     -0.09 %     -$1.39
     US CRUDE                                   $87.18     -0.55 %      -0.48
 
