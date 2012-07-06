RPT-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down, focus on U.S. jobs data

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - European shares were set to fall further on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors betting that an encouraging U.S. jobs report later in the day might lower the chance of another round of easing in the United States. Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data that came in much better than expected. The report showed an addition of 176,000 job last month, against a forecast of 105,000. Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls numbers to 135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from 75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 17 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 30 to 33 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 24 to 25 points, or as much as 0.8 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,367.58 -0.47 % -6.44 NIKKEI 8,995.69 -0.93 % -84.11 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.77 % -3.76 EUR/USD 1.2381 -0.08 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 79.88 -0.04 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.585 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.394 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,604.39 0 % $0.06 US CRUDE $86.41 -0.93 % -0.81 * Shares fall on growth worries despite cuts * Nikkei down after ECB rate cut fails to dispel concerns * Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report * Brent drops below $100, stimulus moves fail to comfort * Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next * Gold steady before US jobs data, 2nd wk of gains likely * Copper flat on caution over industrial demand * US 10-year notes edge up as equities falter