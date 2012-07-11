RPT-European Factors to Watch - Shares expected to fall on Wednesday

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open lower on Wednesday as lacklustre updates from a number of U.S. companies cast a shadow on the upcoming earnings season and lingering uncertainty on political progress in tackling the euro zone crisis capped any upbeat sentiment. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 25 to 27 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 23 to 29 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 15 to 16 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent. European equities had snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, bouncing off a technical support on the perception that the euro zone was moving closer to putting its rescue fund into action at a meeting of European finance ministers. But a sales warning from U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc, coming on top of earlier weak forecasts from chipmakers Applied Materials Inc and Advanced Micro Devices, caused U.S. indexes to extend losses in afternoon trade and dented global risk sentiment. "Risk appetite remains fragile as U.S. earnings worries and various unanswered questions in Europe weigh on sentiment," Credit Agricole said in a note. "All-in-all, despite the marginal progress made yesterday there is a long climb ahead before markets can be appeased." Among issues Tuesday's meeting failed to provide clarity about, Credit Agricole cited how Greece would get through its next bond redemptions, following a delay in a loan tranche for the country, and the timing for setting up a single banking supervisor in the euro zone. A further source of uncertainty for investors was a decision by the German Constitutional Court to set no date for its verdict into whether the euro zone's bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with German law. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 ended the day 0.6 percent higher at 2,241.85 points on Tuesday after bouncing off its 14-day moving average at 2,225.76 points and finding strong support around the 2,220 level, the 50 percent retracement of its June 26 to July 5 leg up, with some investors seeing value after a drop of 4 percent in the previous four sessions. Following a raft of weak global economic data, investors were looking for indications about consumer demand in emerging and developed markets when UK luxury goods company, Burberry, publishes its trading update. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares fall as growth downturn fuels earnings worries > More profit warnings hit Wall Street > Nikkei sags as U.S. firms warn on dropping revenues > TREASURIES: Prices inch up as safety bid overcomes supply > Euro near 2-yr lows, German verdict on ESM awaited > Gold edges up after tumbling on euro zone worries > Copper climbs on short-covering ahead of China GDP > Brent rises above $98, shrinking US stockpiles eyed MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 530 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,341.4 -0.81 % -10.99 NIKKEI 8,816.2 -0.47 % -41.45 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.17 % -0.81 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2262 0.11 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 79.34 -0.08 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY 1.512 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.306 -- -0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,574. 0.43 % $6.81 0 US CRUDE $84.61 0.83 % 0.70