European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on Fed disappointment

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - European shares were set to fall on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors seen cutting their exposure to riskier assets following uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures. Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank took any more easing steps. A few officials thought further stimulus was justified, but the majority remained unconvinced. "Expectations for QE3 had been building, given the clear deterioration in the U.S. economy and the stark signs of a global slowdown. However, traders are likely to start the day feeling somewhat deflated as the minutes showed only a moderate desire to fire up the printing press at the moment," Capital Spreads said in a note, referring to quantitative easing. With a definitive solution to the euro zone crisis not likely in the near future, "hopes had turned to the Fed to provide some form of back stop to global risk sentiment. Without the certainty of another round of QE on the horizon to provide a positive cue, traders are likely to be highly cautious given the downbeat global economic environment," he said. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 0.3-0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.4 percent lower. Investors will keep a close eye on company results. Europe's biggest retailer, Carrefour, said on Thursday second-quarter like-for-like sales fell 1.3 percent, dragged down by declines in austerity-hit Italy and Spain and sluggish French hypermarket revenue. U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, will also be scrutinised for more clues about the health of the world's biggest economy. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 372,000 new filings, compared with 374,000 in the prior week. A disappointing jobless number might put further pressure on the market, which awaits China's second quarter growth data on Friday to form a view whether policymakers would announce more measures to support the world's second-largest economy. A senior economist at the cabinet's think-tank said on Thursday China's economy may have grown around 7.5 percent in the second quarter and nearly 8 percent in the first half, and will recover steadily in the second half as policy stimulus gains traction. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent after the Bank of Japan only offered minor tweaks to its easing strategy, while U.S. shares ended flat to 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday following the Fed minutes. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed flat at 1,039.12 points in the previous session, recovering earlier losses after finding firm technical support at the 100-day moving average around 1,033. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,341.45 -0 % -0.02 NIKKEI 8,720.01 -1.48 % -130.99 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.89 % -9.05 EUR/USD 1.2236 -0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 79.39 -0.41 % -0.3300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.500 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.269 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,568.84 -0.44 % -$6.91 US CRUDE $85.42 -0.45 % -0.39 * Shares slump after S.Korea rate cut, Australia jobs data * Nikkei loses 1 pct, busts below support * Dow, Nasdaq fall after Fed minutes, tech a weak spot * Dollar hovers near 2-yr high on Fed; euro pressured * Brent crude steady above $100 as Fed holds off stimulus * Gold slips on uncertain Fed stimulus outlook * Copper steady ahead of China GDP * US 10-year notes rise on global growth concerns COMPANY NEWS CARREFOUR Europe's biggest retailer, Carrefour, said second-quarter like-for-like sales fell 1.3 percent, dragged down by declines in austerity-hit Italy and Spain and sluggish French hypermarket revenue. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French automaker announced 8,000 job cuts and the closure of its Aulnay assembly plant as it struggles with mounting losses at its core automotive division. AEGIS Dentsu Inc has agreed to buy British marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) in a bid to combine the Japanese firm's strong presence in Asia with the British group's footprint in Europe and digital services. DNB Norway's biggest bank reported a 29 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating expectations, thanks to gains on derivative contracts. SUEDZUCKER The sugar maker confirmed its full-year outlook (fiscal 2012/13) for sales to rise to more than 7 billion euros ($8.6 billion) and for operating profit to increase to more than 800 million euros. Related news BMW CEO Reithofer told daily Handelsblatt BMW remained on track to achieve record high vehicle sales in 2012, driven by demand from China and despite weakness in its European business. Related news HSBC The global bank plans to "acknowledge and apologise" for failing to spot and deal with money laundering within the bank during a U.S. Senate panel hearing next week, its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver said in an internal memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters ACTELION Europe's leading biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it planned to cut up to 135 jobs as part of cost-cutting to focus on research in pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. ASHMORE GROUP Funds house Ashmore Group reported a fall in the amount of money it manages in its fourth quarter after weak performance and the exit of clients saw it lose more than a fifth of its equity assets. PARTNERS GROUP The company said first-half inflows stood at 2.4 billion euros ($2.94 billion) and confirmed it expects the level of client interest to be sustained through the second half of 2012 and that demand for the full year should reach 4-5 billion euros. FRANCE TELECOM, ALCATEL-LUCENT France Telecom said the origin of a nationwide network outage over the weekend that left 26 million customers unable to make calls or send text messages was a software problem on Alcatel-Lucent equipment. IPSEN The French drugmaker said it had scrapped the planned sale of its primary-care plant in Dreux, west of Paris, on the back of better-than-expected sales since the start of the year. POWEO A planned merger of French utilities Poweo and Direct Energie was approved by shareholders, both companies said in a joint statement. The new entity's proposed chief executive is Xavier Caitucoli, while proposed deputy chief executives are Sebastien Loux and Fabien Chone. INDITEX The world's largest fashion retailer said it would not increase prices following the Spanish government's decision to hike Value Added Tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent.