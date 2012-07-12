FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on Fed disappointment
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on Fed disappointment

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - European shares were set to fall on Thursday,
mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors seen cutting their
exposure to riskier assets following uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve would launch more stimulus measures.
    Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed
the world's biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank
took any more easing steps. A few officials thought further stimulus was
justified, but the majority remained unconvinced. 
    "Expectations for QE3 had been building, given the clear deterioration in
the U.S. economy and the stark signs of a global slowdown. However, traders are
likely to start the day feeling somewhat deflated as the minutes showed only a
moderate desire to fire up the printing press at the moment," Capital Spreads
said in a note, referring to quantitative easing.
    With a definitive solution to the euro zone crisis not likely in the near
future, "hopes had turned to the Fed to provide some form of back stop to global
risk sentiment. Without the certainty of another round of QE on the horizon to
provide a positive cue, traders are likely to be highly cautious given the
downbeat global economic environment," he said.
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
 fell 0.3-0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.4 percent lower.
    Investors will keep a close eye on company results. Europe's biggest
retailer, Carrefour, said on Thursday second-quarter like-for-like
sales fell 1.3 percent, dragged down by declines in austerity-hit Italy and
Spain and sluggish French hypermarket revenue. 
    U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, will also be scrutinised
for more clues about the health of the world's biggest economy. Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast a total of 372,000 new filings, compared with 374,000 in
the prior week.
    A disappointing jobless number might put further pressure on the market,
which awaits China's second quarter growth data on Friday to form a view whether
policymakers would announce more measures to support the world's second-largest
economy.
    A senior economist at the cabinet's think-tank said on Thursday China's
economy may have grown around 7.5 percent in the second quarter and nearly 8
percent in the first half, and will recover steadily in the second half as
policy stimulus gains traction. 
    Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent after the Bank of Japan only
offered minor tweaks to its easing strategy, while U.S. shares  
 ended flat to 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday following the Fed minutes.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed flat at 1,039.12 points in
the previous session, recovering earlier losses after finding firm technical
support at the 100-day moving average around 1,033.
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT                                  
                                                LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                1,341.45        -0 %      -0.02
     NIKKEI                                 8,720.01     -1.48 %    -130.99
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     -1.89 %      -9.05
     EUR/USD                                  1.2236        -0 %     0.0000
     USD/JPY                                   79.39     -0.41 %    -0.3300
     10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.500          --      -0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                            1.269          --      -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                             $1,568.84     -0.44 %     -$6.91
     US CRUDE                                 $85.42     -0.45 %      -0.39
 
    * Shares slump after S.Korea rate cut, Australia jobs data   
    * Nikkei loses 1 pct, busts below support                    
    * Dow, Nasdaq fall after Fed minutes, tech a weak spot       
    * Dollar hovers near 2-yr high on Fed; euro pressured        
    * Brent crude steady above $100 as Fed holds off stimulus    
    * Gold slips on uncertain Fed stimulus outlook               
    * Copper steady ahead of China GDP                           
    * US 10-year notes rise on global growth concerns            
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    CARREFOUR 
    Europe's biggest retailer, Carrefour, said second-quarter
like-for-like sales fell 1.3 percent, dragged down by declines in austerity-hit
Italy and Spain and sluggish French hypermarket revenue. 
 
    PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN 
    The French automaker announced 8,000 job cuts and the closure of its Aulnay
assembly plant as it struggles with mounting losses at its core automotive
division. 
    
    AEGIS 
    Dentsu Inc has agreed to buy British marketing group Aegis for 3.2
billion pounds ($5 billion) in a bid to combine the Japanese firm's strong
presence in Asia with the British group's footprint in Europe and digital
services. 

    DNB 
    Norway's biggest bank reported a 29 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit, beating expectations, thanks to gains on derivative contracts. 
 

    SUEDZUCKER 
    The sugar maker confirmed its full-year outlook (fiscal 2012/13) for sales
to rise to more than 7 billion euros ($8.6 billion) and for operating profit to
increase to more than 800 million euros. Related news 
    
    BMW 
    CEO Reithofer told daily Handelsblatt BMW remained on track to achieve
record high vehicle sales in 2012, driven by demand from China and despite
weakness in its European business. Related news 
    
    HSBC 
    The global bank plans to "acknowledge and apologise" for failing to spot and
deal with money laundering within the bank during a U.S. Senate panel hearing
next week, its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver said in an internal memo sent to
staff and seen by Reuters
    
    ACTELION    
    Europe's leading biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it planned to cut
up to 135 jobs as part of cost-cutting to focus on research in pulmonary
arterial hypertension, or PAH. 
    
    ASHMORE GROUP 
    Funds house Ashmore Group reported a fall in the amount of money it manages
in its fourth quarter after weak performance and the exit of clients saw it lose
more than a fifth of its equity assets. 
    
    PARTNERS GROUP 
    The company said first-half inflows stood at 2.4 billion euros ($2.94
billion) and confirmed it expects the level of client interest to be sustained
through the second half of 2012 and that demand for the full year should reach
4-5 billion euros. 
    
    FRANCE TELECOM, ALCATEL-LUCENT 
    France Telecom said the origin of a nationwide network outage over the
weekend that left 26 million customers unable to make calls or send text
messages was a software problem on Alcatel-Lucent equipment. 
    
    IPSEN 
    The French drugmaker said it had scrapped the planned sale of its
primary-care plant in Dreux, west of Paris, on the back of better-than-expected
sales since the start of the year. 
    
    POWEO 
    A planned merger of French utilities Poweo and Direct Energie was approved
by shareholders, both companies said in a joint statement. The new entity's
proposed chief executive is Xavier Caitucoli, while proposed deputy chief
executives are Sebastien Loux and Fabien Chone. 
    
    INDITEX 
    The world's largest fashion retailer said it would not increase prices
following the Spanish government's decision to hike Value Added Tax by 3
percentage points to 21 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.