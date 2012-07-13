FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares to rebound after China growth data
July 13, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to rebound after China growth data

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - European shares were set to rebound on Friday,
mirroring gains in Asian equities, after China's second-quarter growth data met
forecasts but kept expectations alive that officials will take more steps to
stimulate the world's second largest economy.
    Growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier was bang in
line with market expectations but the slowest pace since the January-March
quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter of slower growth.
 
    "We feel the numbers are probably the best-case scenario for risk assets, as
the print was just weak enough to keep the markets' anticipation of aggressive
easing alive, while it was not too hot to take this notion away from the
equation," IG Markets said in a note.
    "A closer look at the fixed asset investment and retail sales figures even
suggests we have the platform many have been talking about that should see the
Chinese economy stabilise into the third and fourth quarter, and we feel the
PBOC will keep its pro-growth actions going," it said, referring to the
country's central bank.
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
 were up 0.4-0.5 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 0.5 percent higher.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 
was up 0.7 percent. On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares fell 1 percent to its lowest in more than a week, while U.S.
shares   dropped 0.3-0.8 percent.
    Friday's gains in shares could be capped on lingering concerns about some
highly-indebted European countries and after Moody's surprised markets by
downgrading Italy's government bond rating by two notches to Baa2. Moody's
warned it could cut the rating further. The move piled pressure just hours
before the country launches its latest bond sale. 
    However, analysts said that sentiment had improved following some recent
bold moves by policymakers to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and the sectors
that derive strength from economic growth could be in favour.
    "The equity rally since early June was initially led by financials and
resources, but has since been broader based. We expect further cyclical
leadership over the coming months, driven by political progression in Europe and
central bank activism around the world," Graham Bishop, senior equity strategist
at Exane BNP Paribas, said in a strategy note.
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT                                  
                                                LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                1,334.76      -0.5 %      -6.69
     NIKKEI                                 8,724.12      0.05 %       4.11
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                      0.68 %       3.19
     EUR/USD                                  1.2203      0.06 %     0.0007
     USD/JPY                                   79.25     -0.04 %    -0.0300
     10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.474          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                            1.244          --       0.00
     SPOT GOLD                             $1,571.84      0.09 %      $1.35
     US CRUDE                                 $86.27      0.22 %       0.19
 
    * Shares jump on relief after China GDP, Caution stays       
    * Nikkei almost flat after China data as worries linger      
    * Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss        
    * Aussie firm after China GDP;Italy downgrade weighs on euro 
    * Brent stays above $100 as supply fears offset China GDP    
    * Gold headed for 2nd losing week as dollar firms            
    * Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows        
    
    COMPANY NEWS
 
    PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN 
    The French automaker, which has announced 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure
as it struggles with mounting losses, is not going to seek aid from the French
government, Chief Executive Philippe Varin said on Thursday. 
    
    VIVENDI 
    Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou said the media-to-telecom conglomerate may sell
its $8.1 billion stake in video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing an interview with the executive.
 
    
    STOREBRAND 
    Norwegian insurance firm Storebrand posted second-quarter earnings below
expectations on Friday and said it did not plan to raise new equity capital to
manage the transition to the new Solvency II framework. 
    
    VEOLIA 
    An infrastructure fund that spun out of the bailed-out insurer American
International Group is in advanced discussions to buy Veolia Environment
SA's U.S. waste management business, in a deal that could be valued at
as much as $2 billion, according to three people familiar the matter. Veolia
declined to comment while Highstar did not respond to a request for comment.
 
     
    LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 
    Lloyds is close to selling over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group
 at a steep discount to the previously mooted 1.5 billion-pound price
tag, the Financial Times reported. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    Europe's largest automotive group sold 1.3 million cars in mainland China
and Hong Kong in the first half of the year, up 17.5 percent from a year
earlier. 
       
    EADS  
    Aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, left a rain-swept Farnborough
Airshow with the U.S. rival winning 50 percent more firm orders than Airbus,
including a $14.7 billion bulk buy from United Continental. 
    
    FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL     
    Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital
increases were poised to start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy's
second-largest insurance group.

