European Factors to Watch - Shares seen up on Fed stimulus speculation
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

European Factors to Watch - Shares seen up on Fed stimulus speculation

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open a touch
higher on Tuesday, helped by simmering speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could open the door to new monetary stimulus after more weak economic data in
the previous session.
    At 0608 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent,
while the contract on Germany's DAX rose 0.2 percent and France's CAC
 futures gained 0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's
FTSE 100 to open 18 to 19 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent.
    Investors were positioning for more dovish language from the Fed's Chairman
Ben Bernanke, due to begin a two-day Congressional testimony on Tuesday,
following weak U.S. retail sales data and a cut in the International Monetary
Fund's global growth forecast.  
    "Despite last week's (Fed) minutes showing that Ben Bernanke and the rest of
the members had little urgency in getting a third round of quantitative easing
started, traders are betting on a highly dovish performance from Ben Bernanke as
he testifies before Congress later tonight...following a few global growth
warnings and disappointing data," said Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at London
Capital Group.
    Hopes of new Fed stimulus lifted risk assets such as copper and
crude oil, with gold, a traditional inflation hedge, also rising
while the dollar came under pressure.
    The Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.3 percent to 2,251.96 points on Monday.
    The euro zone blue-chip index had been trading in a range roughly comprised
between 2,223 points and 2,264 points, or the 23.3 percent and 38.2 percent
retracements of the June 1-July 5 rise, for nearly two weeks.
    "Last week, the market has reached the optimum price target of the bullish
pattern and exhausted near the broken long-term moving average within the
2,330-2,350 window," Cheuveux's technical analyst, Edouard Garrana, said in a
note.  
    "As long as the market holds above the 2,200 level, we do not rule out
another attempt at the ideal price target. At (the) current stage, we prefer a
neutral stance."
    Investors were awaiting the latest ZEW German economic sentiment index at
0900 GMT for an indication about the state of Europe's largest economy after
recent data painted a mixed macro picture. 
    The ZEW economic sentiment index was expected to have fallen to -20 in July
from -16.9 in June.
    Of interest to the basic resources sector, Rio Tinto, the
world's No.2 iron ore miner, said it was on track to hit a rate of 283 million
tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over cooling growth in top
metals consumer China.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    
GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares rise as investors hope for further stimulus   
    > S&P 500 falls for seventh day in eight                                
    > Nikkei rises after warning on yen strength; clouds remain             
    > U.S. bond yields match record lows as data spurs bets on Fed        
    > Euro off lows as hedge fund buying triggers stop losses             
    > Gold inches up as investors await Bernanke testimony                
    > Copper up on stimulus hopes ahead of Bernanke testimony            
    > Brent crude edges up, above $103 on stimulus hopes                   
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT                                         
                                            LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG      
     S&P 500                            1,353.64   -0.23 %    -3.14      
     NIKKEI                             8,755.00    0.35 %    30.88      
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                0.87 %     4.14      
     EUR/USD                              1.2277    0.04 %   0.0005      
     USD/JPY                               78.92    0.08 %   0.0600      
     10-YR US TSY                          1.479        --     0.01      
     YLD                                                             
     10-YR BUND YLD                        1.247        --     0.00      
     SPOT GOLD                         $1,592.65    0.18 %    $2.86      
     US CRUDE                             $88.16   -0.31 %    -0.27      
                                                                         
 
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    RIO TINTO, 
    The world's No.2 iron ore miner reported flat iron ore output for the June
quarter from a year ago and said it was on track to hit a rate of 283 million
tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over cooling growth in top
metals consumer China. 
    
    ALCATEL-LUCENT 
    The French telecom equipment maker said it expects to post a 40 million-euro
adjusted operating loss for the second quarter on revenues above 3.5 billion
euros. Alcatel said it will miss full-year profit guidance despite an expected
second-half improvement. 
    
    DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK 
    The profitability of retail banking in four of Europe's biggest countries
will fall by about 40 percent due to a raft of new regulations if banks do not
take measures to mitigate the impact, according to a new study. 
    Separately, paper FTD reported Commerzbank is considering further job cuts
in its retail banking business.
    
    ITALIAN BANKS, FINMECCANICA 
    Moody's cut the credit ratings of a string of Italian banks and companies on
Monday, bringing them in line with a downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating last
week, as well as lowering ratings for companies and local government
authorities. 
    Two of Italy's largest banks Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit
 were lowered to Baa2 from A3 with a negative outlook, while Eni
, Terna, Atlantia and Snam were also cut. 
    Defence giant Finmeccanica was put on review by the ratings
agency.
    
    HANDELSBANKEN 
    The Swedish bank posted a second-quarter operating profit that beat
expectations and said earnings rose in all of its home markets outside of
Sweden. 
    
    HSBC 
    A "pervasively polluted" culture at HSBC Holdings allowed the bank to act as
financier to clients seeking to route shadowy funds from the world's most
dangerous and secretive corners, including Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands,
Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to a scathing U.S. Senate report issued on
Monday. 
 
    PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN 
    The French automaker will save 108 million euros in annual fixed costs with
the planned closure of its Aulnay plant near Paris, Le Figaro said, citing a
company document. The closure and 8,000 job cuts would reduce manufacturing
costs by 200-250 euros per car, according to the report. 
    
    SGS 
    The world's largest testing and inspection firm said it still expects to
grow revenue and profit despite the euro zone crisis as it posted a flat
first-half net profit that missed analyst expectations. 
    
    NOVARTIS 
    The Swiss drugmaker Novartis has won U.S. antitrust approval to close its
purchase of generic dermatology products maker Fougera. 
    
    RWE 
    The group is planning to cut at least another 2,000 jobs in Europe, the
Rheinische Post reported, citing union sources.
      
    METRO 
    Department store Karstadt, which competes with Metro's Kaufhof, said it
would cut 2,000 jobs as it spoke of challenging market conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
