European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on earnings
July 18, 2012

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on earnings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - European shares were likely to rise on
Wednesday, mirroring overnight gains on Wall Street, with forecast-beating
earnings from some major U.S. firms raising expectations the European reporting
season could also surprise markets on the upside.
    Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola beat profit forecasts on Tuesday,
helping U.S. shares   to finish 0.5 to 0.7 percent higher. 
    In Europe, ASML,  the world's leading chip equipment maker,
reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, and gave an upbeat outlook
on strong demand for gadgets such as tablets and smartphones. Nordic banking
group Nordea, the region's biggest bank, posted operating profits above
forecasts.
    According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the 6 percent of European
companies that have reported results so far, 81 percent beat or met forecasts,
while the rest missed predictions. The stock market is expected to remain choppy
during the earnings season, with poor results from any major company temporarily
hurting sentiment.
    World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported
lower than expected second-quarter core earnings due to a weaker margin, but
said some of the pressure on profitability should ease at the end of the year.
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
 rose 0.4-0.5 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to rise as much as 0.3 percent.
    Mining shares will be in focus as metals prices rose and  global miner BHP
Billiton posted strong growth in iron ore production in the June quarter
and said it expected to lift Australian iron ore output by 5 percent in the 2013
financial year. 
    European shares fell 0.2 percent in thin trading on Tuesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no signs it was any nearer
to launching fresh monetary stimulus measures to support the fragile economic
recovery.
    However, Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the economy's prospects,
prompting analysts to suggest that the Fed could announce some supportive
measures after its next meeting.
    "If no progress is made in lowering the unemployment rate and there are no
signs of a pickup in activity, the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) would
certainly give serious consideration to further policy accommodation at the
September meeting," Credit Agricole said in a note.
    Investors awaited U.S. housing starts figures for June, due at 1230 GMT,
which are expected to show a slight rise on the previous month to 745,000
compared with 708,000 in May.
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0641 GMT                                      
                                                    LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                    1,363.67      0.74 %      10.03
     NIKKEI                                     8,726.74     -0.32 %     -28.26
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                         -0.97 %      -4.63
     EUR/USD                                      1.2279     -0.11 %    -0.0014
     USD/JPY                                       78.98     -0.08 %    -0.0600
     10-YR US TSY YLD                              1.493          --      -0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                                1.228          --      -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                                 $1,580.15     -0.17 %     -$2.74
     US CRUDE                                     $88.83     -0.44 %      -0.39
 
    * Shares, euro little changed after Fed's mixed message     
    * Nikkei hangs onto gains after U.S. earnings beat guidance 
    * Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St            
    * Euro bolstered by hopes of U.S. easing                    
    * Brent slips below $104 a barrel                           
    * Gold steady above $1,580 on Fed stimulus uncertainty      
    * Copper snaps two sessions of losses; gains seen limited   
    * Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action             
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    ASML HOLDING NV 
    The world's leading chip equipment maker, on Wednesday reported a
forecast-beating second-quarter net profit of 292 million euros, and said it
expected sales to be stable in the second half of 2012.
    
    BHP BILLITON 
    The global miner has posted strong growth in iron ore production in the June
quarter and said it expects to lift Australian iron ore output by 5 percent in
the 2013 financial year, despite risks of cooling demand in top customer China.
 
    
    ERICSSON 
    World number one mobile network gear maker Ericsson reported lower than
expected second-quarter core earnings due to a weaker margin, but said some of
the pressure on profitability should ease at the end of the year.
    
    TELIASONERA 
    The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator cut its outlook for the
year marginally due to a tougher business climate as it posted lower than
expected core profit in the second quarter.
    
    NORDEA 
    The Nordic region's biggest banking group posted second-quarter operating
profits above expectations but said slower economic growth in the region due to
Europe's debt crisis was affecting business.
    
    PUMA 
    The German sportswear maker warned on 2012 profits on Wednesday, saying
first-half net profit dropped 13 percent due to a slow-down in business,
especially in Europe. 
    
    CREDIT SUISSE 
    Credit Suisse moved on Wednesday to bolster its capital base following
demands from the Swiss National Bank last month with a host of measures
including issuing contingent convertible bond (CoCo), selling assets and cutting
more costs
    
    SWEDBANK 
    The Swedish banking group posted a second-quarter operating profit that
marginally beat market expectations, but said it was planning for a weak
scenario ahead and would focus on costs.
    
    ENI 
    Italian energy company is to sell a further 5 percent of gas group Snam's
 share capital, the oil major said in a statement on Tuesday.
    
    WARTSILA 
    Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a surprise fall
in second-quarter operating profit due to slightly weaker-than-expected sales.
 

   MEDIASET 
   Italy's biggest broadcaster, has raised a three-year cost-cutting plan by 60
percent to 400 million euros ($489 million), two unions officials said on
Tuesday, a move that could help the battered group regain investor confidence. 
 
   CREDIT AGRICOLE 
   The bank is in exclusive talks to sell its Cheuvreux brokerage unit to
financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, in the French lender's latest
move to shrink its investment banking business. 
    
   ACCOR 
   Europe's largest hotel group said like-for-like sales growth slowed in the
second quarter, dragged down by its budget hotel business and additional weekday
bank holidays in its domestic French market. 
    
   ANTENA 3 
   The television broadcaster said late on Tuesday that its merger with peer La
Sexta may not go ahead after the Spanish competition authority imposed
conditions on the deal.
        
   SWATCH 
   Swatch boss Nick Hayek backed his sales target of 8 billion Swiss francs this
year and downplayed concern over Chinese demand for luxury watches cooling, in a
newspaper interview.

