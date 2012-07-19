FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 5:22 AM / in 5 years

European Factors to Watch-Markets eye 2-1/2 month highs on Thurs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - European equities are set to open higher on
Thursday, potentially nudging 2-1/2 month highs thanks to a strong performance
in Asia and Wall Street fuelled by a relatively upbeat start to the corporate
earnings season.
    Potentially weak numbers from Nokia and a Spanish bond auction,
however, could test the recovery in investor risk appetite that has seen implied
volatility on euro zone equities drop to its lowest level in nearly four months
.
    Financial spreadbetters expected London's FTSE 100 to open up around
10-14 points, or 0.2 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to gain 35-40 points, or
0.6 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to rise 16-24 points, or 0.7 percent.
    That should push the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 out of July's
narrow trading range of 1,024 to 1,054 points, propelling it to levels not seen
since early May.
    Overnight market gains in Asia and in the United States - where the 
S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May - are likely to support
the relatively positive tone. 
    The technology sector - which gained strongly the previous session on the
back of forecast-beating results from the world's largest chip equipment maker
ASML and rival Intel - could get a further boost from IBM
 raising its full-year earnings target overnight. 
    To date, 64 percent of European large and mid-cap companies have beaten or
met second-quarter earnings forecasts, with profits up on average 3.4 percent
year-on-year, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
    A possible fly in the ointment could be Nokia, with investors
bracing for the Finnish mobile phone maker to report weak sales of the key Lumia
phones in its second-quarter results later on Thursday. Ahead of the report,
short interest in Nokia has surged to an all-time high at over 16 percent of
lendable stock, according to Markit data, while the share price itself has sank
to 16-year lows. 
    Investors' optimism could also be tested by an auction of up to 3 billion
euros of mid-term Spanish debt. The sovereign is expected to see its borrowing
costs rise further, potentially putting the spotlight back on to the euro zone
crisis. 
    German lawmakers vote on Berlin's contribution to a euro zone aid package
for Spanish banks during the day, although they are widely expected to give the
green light. 
    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    > GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares up on US earnings, tech sector rallies 
    > US STOCKS: S&P 500 rises to 2-1/2-month high on profits              
    > Nikkei up as techs bought back, fails to break key resistance        
    > TREASURIES: Bond prices rise as economic worries prevail           
    > FOREX: Euro steadies as yen gains on renewed Europe concerns       
    > PRECIOUS: Gold edges up on weak dollar, still lacks direction      
    > METALS: Copper steady after positive U.S., China housing data     
    > Brent steady above $105, rises to 7-week high on MidEast tension    
    
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT: 
                                         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,372.78      0.67 %       9.11
 NIKKEI                              8,808.01      0.93 %      81.27
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                   1.39 %       6.60
 EUR/USD                               1.2286      0.02 %     0.0003
 USD/JPY                                78.53     -0.32 %    -0.2500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.493          --       0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.210          --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,577.56      0.34 %      $5.27
 US CRUDE                              $90.47      0.67 %       0.60

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
