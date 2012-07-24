FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt sell-off
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 5:27 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt sell-off

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to a
slightly higher open on Tuesday, as a rise in China's flash factory purchasing
managers index reassured investors over the health of the global economy and
eclipsed Moody's warning on Germany's credit rating.
   At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.3 percent, for
Germany's DAX were up 0.02 percent and for France's CAC were up
0.56 percent.
    Data showed China's flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July to
its highest level since February, lifted by a pick up in output and signs of
improvement in new export orders, sparking a rally in oil and metal prices.
 
    "We can expect markets to see slight support for risk assets on oversold
conditions (and a need) to reposition on China's positive data," GFT market
strategist Andrew Taylor said.
    "However, the mood may shift quite quickly if Spain, Italy or Greece's
situation escalates further and for this reason selling the rallies may prove to
be more prudent at this stage."
    Late on Monday, Moody's changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg to "negative" from "stable", citing increased chance that Greece
could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial sector
shocks".
    The ratings agency also warned that Germany and other countries rated "Aaa"
might have to boost their support for debt-stricken countries such as Spain and
Italy that are struggling to finance their deficits. 
    On the macro front, investors were bracing for euro zone manufacturing data
on Tuesday, looking for details on the extent of the damage from the region's
debt crisis.
    Tech shares will be in focus after U.S. bellwether Texas Instruments 
warned its third-quarter revenue would be weaker than usual as customers are
cautious due to global economic uncertainties. 
    European stocks sank on Monday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50
 index tumbling to a three-week low and piercing through a major
support level, its 50-day moving average, hurt by mounting fears that Spain
could soon become the fourth euro zone member to request a full bailout.
    A ban on short selling unveiled by the Italian and Spanish market
authorities helped limit the damage on local stocks, but it was not enough to
reverse the overall negative trend across European markets, where trading
volumes were brisk.
    Spain's sovereign debt yields rose above 7.5 percent on
10-year paper on Monday, well above the 7 percent level that triggered the
spiral in borrowing costs that led to bailouts for other euro zone states.
 
    Greece will be back in focus on Tuesday as inspectors from international
lenders return to Athens to re-launch the stalled economic plan and decide
whether to keep the nation hooked up to a 130-billion-euro lifeline or let it go
bust. 
       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,350.52  -0.89 %   -12.14
 NIKKEI                              8,488.09  -0.24 %   -20.23
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       470.14   0.13 %     0.62
 EUR/USD                               1.2111  -0.02 %  -0.0003
 USD/JPY                                78.27  -0.11 %  -0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.430       --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.188       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,576.61  -0.01 %   -$0.18
 US CRUDE                              $88.50   0.41 %     0.36
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro capped on Spain contagion fears  
    Pain in Spain hits Wall St, Texas Instruments off late       
    Nikkei hurt by Spain woes; exporters hit by rising yen       
    Brent above $103 on signs of improving Chinese economy       
    FOREX-Euro steadies after China PMI data, Aussie rises       
    TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer as Moody's warns on Germany 
    PRECIOUS-Gold steady but euro zone worries weigh             
    Copper up on China PMI data; euro zone crisis to cap gains   
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    VOLVO 
    The world number two truck maker posted a smaller-than-expected fall in
second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and stood by its outlook for its two top
markets, despite a weakening global economy and rapidly souring order intake.
 

    SAP 
    The group kept its full-year outlook and said on Tuesday it continued to
draw clients to its new cloud-based services in an uncertain economic
environment, with all its regions posting revenue growth in the second quarter.
 
    
    KPN 
    The Dutch telecoms group slashed its 2012 dividend by more than half, citing
a challenging economy and the need to bring down debt, and said it had started
the process to sell its Belgian mobile unit. 
    
    SWATCH GROUP 
    The world's biggest watchmaker, reported a strong rise in profit for the
first half of the year and struck an upbeat note for the months ahead, saying it
expected worldwide growth in all segments. 
    
    STMICROELECTRONICS 
    European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted second-quarter revenue in line
with expectations but warned that bookings softened in June as the global
economy weakened.  
    
    MOBISTAR 
    The Belgian mobile phone operator beat expectations in the first half as its
new tailored tariff structure brought in customers, the company said on Tuesday,
helping to mitigate the impact of regulations. 
    
    TELENOR 
    The Norwegian mobile phone operator reported second-quarter earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of 4.29 billion Norwegian crowns ($704 million), spot
on market expectations. It also said it would buy back around 47 million of its
shares, or around 3 percent of all shares. 
    
    NORSK HYDRO 
    Aluminium producer posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter
core earnings on Tuesday and said the weak market called for capacity adjustment
and operational improvements. 
    
    TOMTOM 
    TomTom on Tuesday posted a drop of more than a quarter in sales of its core
satnav devices, driving a 17 percent retreat in second-quarter revenues.
 
    
    PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN 
    The car maker wants government aid on top of wage concessions as a condition
for averting a second French auto plant closure, sources with knowledge of the
matter said. 

    FAURECIA 
    Faurecia, Europe's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, lowered its
full-year operating income target, saying it would see the impact of contracting
auto production in Europe, though it raised its full-year sales
target. 
    
    UNIBAIL 
   Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust said it was on track to meet
its full-year targets after its big shopping centres grew revenue and profits in
the face of euro zone jitters. 

    EADS 
    Europe's biggest aerospace company, EADS on Monday said prospective U.S.
commercial and military customers showed great interest in its X3 high-speed
helicopter, which the company says has revolutionized helicopter technology.
 
    
    TELECOM ITALIA 
    A partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans took effect in Brazil on
Monday, as telecoms companies failed to overturn the measure in court and try to
convince regulators they can improve their poor customer service.
 
    
    FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN, UNICREDIT
 
   Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday it had exercised all its option
rights in the capital increase that insurer Fondiaria-SAI has launched as part
of its plans to tie up with peer Unipol. 
   The chairman and Chief Executive of Fondiaria resigned on Monday as a result
of a change of owner at parent company Premafin, Fondiaria said. The board will
meet on August 2 to call the shareholder meeting to appoint the new board.
    
    TOTAL 
    The oil major has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol
crude oil following a production problem last week, trade sources said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
