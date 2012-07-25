European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall on euro zone jitters

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - European shares were set to fall for a fourth straight session on Wednesday on mounting concerns that Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, might need a full international bailout and Greece would struggle to meet the terms of its aid package. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 19 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 43 to 50 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 11 to 13 points, or as much as 0.4 percent. Spain's borrowing costs have soared to levels that are not manageable indefinitely, raising worries of a full bailout the euro zone can barely afford, while three EU officials said inspectors from the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund were likely to conclude Greece cannot repay what it owes, making a further debt restructuring necessary. "Overall, risk aversion is set to remain highly elevated as no resolution to the euro zone crisis appears to come out soon," Credit Agricole said in a note. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,338.31 -0.9 % -12.21 NIKKEI 8,328.55 -1.88 % -159.54 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.95 % -4.45 EUR/USD 1.2067 0.07 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 78.11 -0.08 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.382 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.229 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,583.36 0.22 % $3.42 US CRUDE $88.07 -0.49 % -0.43 * Shares fall as worries about Spain intensify * Nikkei skids towards year-lows * Euro hovers near 2-year lows as Spanish worries unabated * Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls * Copper steadies from one-month low; debt woes weigh * Gold edges higher for 2nd day, stimulus hopes support * Brent steady at $103 on worries about euro zone * U.S. 10-year yields touch record low