European Factors to Watch-Shares to advance on stimulus hopes

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European shares were set to extend the previous day's rally on Friday, driven by hopes of strong action by the European Central Bank after President Mario Draghi pledged to take all necessary steps to protect the euro zone from collapse. Expectations have grown that the ECB could decide in its policy meeting next week to start buying bonds again or support struggling euro zone countries via the back door, while recent poor data could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch more stimulus measures to support the economy. Global shares rallied, Spanish and Italian bond yields fell sharply and the euro climbed after Draghi's comments on Thursday. Fellow ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday that giving Europe's permanent rescue fund a banking licence so that it could draw on central bank funds had its merits. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 25 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 11 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise about 9 points, or 0.3 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 jumped 2.4 percent on Thursday after falling more than 4 percent over the previous four trading days. But it is still on track to end the week in negative territory after seven straight week of advances. U.S. shares rose 1.4 to 1.7 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.8 percent on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei average was up 1.1 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,360.02 1.65 % 22.13 NIKKEI 8,538.96 1.14 % 95.86 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.1 % 9.77 EUR/USD 1.2287 0.05 % 0.0006 USD/JPY 78.22 0.03 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.441 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.335 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,616.46 0.07 % $1.07 US CRUDE $89.76 0.41 % 0.37 * ECB's Draghi warms risk appetite, shares rally * Nikkei gains 1.4 pct as ECB comments spark short-covering * Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak * Euro takes breather after Draghi sparks short-covering * Gold steady, heads for best week since mid-June * Copper edges up after Draghi; eyes US data * US 10-yr notes dip, eye ECB after Draghi's pledge * Brent trades over $105; supported by ECB comments