European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge lower; Fed, ECB eyed
August 1, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge lower; Fed, ECB eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - European shares were set to open a shade lower on
Wednesday, with poor Chinese factory data and fading hopes of more action from
central banks to help the global economy seen prompting investors to avoid
strong bets before further clarity emerged.
    China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month
low of 50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing. Copper prices fell
on concerns that demand for basic resources in the country, the world's biggest
metals consumer, would suffer. 
    Investors cut their high expectations from the European Central Bank and the
U.S. Federal Reserve to launch some bold stimulus measures at this week's policy
meetings, with Germany reiterating its opposition to a banking licence to the
new bailout fund and analysts saying the Fed could wait to see more data before
possibly taking action in its September meeting.
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 7
points lower, or as much as 0.12 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 2 to 5
points, or as much as 0.07 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 3 to 6
points, or as much as 0.18 percent.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent
lower at 1,063.35 points on Tuesday, while U.S. shares   
dropped 0.2 to 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1 percent on
Wednesday. 
    
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT                                 
                                               LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                               1,379.32     -0.43 %      -5.98
     NIKKEI                                8,610.26     -0.98 %      -84.8
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     0.04 %       0.22
     EUR/USD                                 1.2291      -0.1 %    -0.0012
     USD/JPY                                  78.03      -0.1 %    -0.0800
     10-YR US TSY YLD                         1.480          --       0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                           1.284          --      -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                            $1,613.54      0.02 %      $0.25
     US CRUDE                                $87.94     -0.14 %      -0.12
    * Shares fall as stimulus hopes fade, China PMI              
    * Nikkei falls as large caps punished                        
    * Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up      
    * Dollar slips to 2-month low vs yen on China data           
    * Brent slips toward $104 after China data; Fed eyed         
    * LME copper drops to near 1-week low after China data       
    * Gold steady as investors eye central bank decisions        
    * Prices gain as markets await central banks

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
