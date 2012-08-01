European Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed; focus on Fed, ECB

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - European shares were set to open mixed on Wednesday, with poor Chinese factory data and fading hopes of more action from central banks to help the global economy seen prompting investors to avoid strong bets before further clarity emerge. China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing. Copper prices fell on concerns that demand for basic resources in the country, the world's biggest metals consumer, would suffer. Investors cut their high expectations from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch some bold stimulus measures at this week's policy meetings, with Germany reiterating its opposition to a banking licence to the new bailout fund and analysts saying the Fed could wait to see more data before possibly taking action in its September meeting. "As a result of the uncertainty and potential savage market reaction, caution is likely to persist until investors have the benefit of these crucial central bank decisions and the accompanying narrative," IG Markets said in a note. Focus will be on Wednesday's U.S. manufacturing data at 1258 GMT and private sector employment data at 1215 GMT, with economists predicting an addition of 120,000 jobs in July, down from 176,000 in the previous month. The numbers will set the tone for widely-watched non-farms payrolls data on Friday. Futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX futures fell 0.2 percent, while France's CAC futures were up 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after U.S. shares dropped 0.2 to 0.5 percent, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent lower at 1,063.35 points and the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 2,325.72 points. The Euro STOXX surged more than 8 percent in four sessions before slipping on Tuesday. Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said that if the central banks disappoint on the policy front, the scope for more declines is considerable and the index could re-test its recent lows of 2,142. "On the other hand, if investors deduce that measures are being taken to shore up the euro zone, then it could conceivably run up to test the trendline, which has been in place since May 2011 and now at around 2,445. However, in the current environment a break above that level looks pretty unlikely." Investors kept a close eye on the earnings season to determine how the companies were impacted because of slowing growth and the euro zone debt crisis. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, of the 51 percent European companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index that have reported second-quarter results so far, 51 percent have beaten or met expectations, while 49 percent have missed predictions. French bank Societe Generale reported a worse-than-expected 42 percent drop in second-quarter earnings, Standard Chartered reported a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, while Schneider Electric said significant price hikes and cost savings helped it post a 9 percent rise in first-half operating profit. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,379.32 -0.43 % -5.98 NIKKEI 8,641.85 -0.61 % -53.21 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.12 % 0.60 EUR/USD 1.2309 0.05 % 0.0006 USD/JPY 78.12 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.483 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.312 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,614.81 0.09 % $1.52 US CRUDE $87.98 -0.09 % -0.08 COMPANY NEWS SOCIETE GENERALE French bank Societe Generale reported a worse-than-expected 42 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hit by one-off write-downs on U.S. fund unit TCW and Russian subsidiary Rosbank. STANDARD CHARTERED The Asia-focused bank reported a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, its slowest for the period in a decade, as a slowdown in key markets such as India crimped growth in businesses like wealth management. BMW The world's largest premium car maker shrugged off a weak European car market to post its second best ever quarterly operating profit, highlighting the growing divide between prospering export-oriented premium auto makers and their ailing mass market peers. SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT French water and waste utility Suez Environnement, which in June warned it would miss its full-year financial goals, posted an 8.1 percent drop in first-half core earnings, blaming a tough economic context that harmed its waste business. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Cellphone tower operator Crown Castle International Corp has emerged as the lead bidder for the wireless broadcast towers that T-Mobile USA is trying to sell, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Related news ARKEMA Specialty chemical group Arkema forecast 2012 EBITDA close to 1 billion euros and said it aimed to achieve 8 billion euros in sales and 1.250 million EBITDA by 2016. SCHNEIDER Schneider Electric said significant price hikes and cost savings helped it post a 9 percent rise in first-half operating profit despite a low-growth business environment, leading it to keep its full-year earnings targets. TOTAL The French oil major has bought a 35 percent stake in two exploration blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan region, drawing an angry response from the Iraqi government which has tried to bar companies from dealing directly with the semi-autonomous region. VINCI France's largest construction and concessions group said profits would be flat this year against a backdrop of European government austerity and the euro zone debt crisis, and warned the forecast did not take into account hikes in business charges planned by France's new Socialist government. UCB Belgian drugmaker UCB's profit fell by more than expected in the first half of the year due to the cost of launching its newer drugs and increased research and development expenses. HENKEL The consumer goods maker increased its outlook for earnings per share in 2012 thanks to planned price rises for its products, which range from Schwarzkopf hair products to Loctite glue, and ongoing cost measures. FRESENIUS The German healthcare conglomerate posted a 20 percent gain in first-half net income as its injectable generic drugs unit Kabi benefits from rivals' supply shortages.