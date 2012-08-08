Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt brisk 2-week rally

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to open flat to lower on Wednesday, pausing after a sharp two-week rally, but the retreat could be limited as comments by a top Federal Reserve official fuel expectations of a third round of quantitative easing to boost the fragile U.S. economy. At 0630 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, for Germany's DAX down 0.14 percent and for France's CAC down 0.07 percent. European stocks have soared since ECB President Mario Draghi said two weeks ago that the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro," sparking expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-laden Spain and Italy. "People are realising that the fact that the ECB didn't take action last week is not a bad thing because it maintains the pressure, with the threat to intervene at any time to support peripheral countries," Mandarine Gestion fund manager Yohan Salleron said. "It will limit the speculative attacks on the euro zone, which makes the environment a bit more secure for investors who can now focus on fundamentals and valuation." Since Draghi's comments, the FTSE 100 has gained 6.2 percent, the DAX has surged 8.8 percent and the CAC has soared 12 percent. On Tuesday, Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the central bank should launch another bond-buying program of whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back on its feet, signaling support from some U.S. policymakers for aggressive steps to boost the flagging U.S. recovery. Also speaking on Tuesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. economic recovery was still fragile and low rates were necessary to promote stronger growth and bring down the jobless rate. "Interest rates are low because our economy is still in a fragile recovery," Bernanke told a town hall meeting in Washington with educators. "Lower rates are intended to restore more normal levels of employment and growth." In Europe, data showed on Wednesday German imports fell sharply for the second time in three months in June and exports also dropped, adding to signs the single currency bloc's crisis is beginning to hurt Europe's largest economy. The euro zone blue's chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has gained 13 percent since Draghi's comments, will face strong support at 2,397 points, representing the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's drop from mid-March to early June. On the upside, the index will run into resistance between 2,453 and 2,459 points, representing a gap left open in April, and beyond that, a key resistance level looms at 2,480 points, representing a long-term trendline formed by peaks of 2007 and 2011. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,401.35 0.51 % 7.12 NIKKEI 8,881.16 0.88 % 77.85 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 494.95 0.21 % 1.04 EUR/USD 1.2383 -0.14 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 78.38 -0.24 % -0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.615 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.468 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,607.39 -0.2 % -$3.29 US CRUDE $93.23 -0.47 % -0.44 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high on QE policy hopes S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists Nikkei rises for third day, edges towards 9,000-mark Euro steady, underpinned by hopes of ECB action Brent slips, but stays above $111 on supply woes TREASURIES-U.S. 10-yr bond yields nudge down after rally Copper slips from 1-week high but euro zone hopes support Gold steady as stimulus hopes support sentiment COMPANY NEWS: ING Dutch bank and insurer ING on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results, partly hit by provisions for loan losses. DANSKE BANK The Danish bank is close to putting its pension arm Danica up for sale in a bid to turn around the group following the financial crisis, business daily Borsen said. The sale is expected to generate around 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.34 billion), Borsen said. AXEL SPRINGER The German publisher on Wednesday said it stuck to its full-year outlook as its digital media activities continued to drive its second-quarter operating profit, which was slightly ahead of market expectations. KLOECKNER & CO Europe's biggest mill-independent steel distributor cut its full-year profit outlook after quarterly operating profit declined steeper than expected, hit by pricing pressure as cautious buyers stayed on the sidelines. FRAPORT AG Fraport posted first-half earnings that were broadly in line with estimates as growing passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport offset a drop in demand for air freight services. NOKIAN RENKAAT Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit and said Europe's economic uncertainty was discouraging customers from stocking up on tyres. CSM NV Dutch food ingredients group said on Wednesday it expects to make "significant progress" by early 2013 on the sale of its bakery supply unit, the world's largest provider of ready-made muffins and croissants, bread and pastry mixes. RCS MEDIAGROUP The Italian publisher said on Tuesday it called an extraordinary shareholders meeting on October 16, as a 427 million-euro ($530 million) loss in the first half forces it to inform shareholders how it will return to profit. FREENET In the first half of 2012, freenet AG posted group Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation of 170.7 million euros, versus 162.3 million euros in the first six months of 2011. Reuters Poll: