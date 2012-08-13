Europe Factors to Watch-Futures signal early dip

PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to dip in early trade on Monday, hit by further signs of a slowdown in global economic growth, although mounting expectation of central bank action to support global economic growth could limit the losses. Data on Monday showed that Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected, sparking worries over the strength of the recovery as a rebound in consumer spending loses momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on worldwide demand. At 0632 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.4 percent. Late on Friday, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, John Williams said the Fed should launch a fresh round of bond-buying to lower the U.S. unemployment rate more quickly, fuelling speculation that the central bank could soon unveil a new round of quantitative easing. European stocks dipped on Friday - with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index losing 0.6 percent in a session marked by the lowest trading volumes since the holiday period late last year - as soft Chinese economic data prompted investors to take a breather after a two-week rally, although the data also fuelled expectation of further policy measures from the country's central bank to help support growth. The Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 13 percent while the euro zone bank index is up 23 percent since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in late July the ECB was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro", triggering expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy. Despite stocks' retreating on Friday, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety, extended its recent slide and hit a three-week low below 23, signalling a rise in investor appetite for risky assets such as equities. The Euro STOXX 50, however, remains the most volatile index among major indexes within developed markets, according to Thomson Reuters data. So far this year, the index has had 33 sessions where intraday swings exceeded 2.5 percent, compared with only one session for the S&P 500 and four for Tokyo's Nikkei. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.87 0.22 % 3.07 NIKKEI 8,885.15 -0.07 % -6.29 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 496.83 -0.45 % -2.23 EUR/USD 1.2274 -0.04 % -0.0005 USD/JPY 78.28 0.05 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.639 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.373 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,622.70 0.2 % $3.26 US CRUDE $93.02 0.16 % 0.15 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, growth worries limit gains S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days Nikkei unchanged despite weak GDP, investors eye stimulus Euro inches up on hopes of ECB steps to help debt crisis Brent hits 3-month top above $114 on supply worries LME copper steady on China stimulus hopes; data eyed Gold steady on stimulus hopes; platinum discount at record COMPANY NEWS: E.ON AG Germany's largest utility, said net profit more than tripled in the first half of 2012, benefiting from a gas price settlement with Russia's Gazprom as well as the absence of charges related to Germany's nuclear exit. JULIUS BAER The Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business, bumping up its assets by 40 percent. BANKING SECTOR Credit ratings agency DBRS on Friday downgraded Santander, BBVA and Banco Popular, following a Wednesday downgrade of Spanish sovereign debt, but stopped short of cutting below the top A level. STANDARD CHARTERED The bank and New York state regulators have discussed a settlement amount to resolve an inquiry into whether the British bank's records improperly hid transactions tied to Iran even as the bank prepares for a hearing to defend its New York license, according to sources familiar with the situation. AVIVA Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion), according to the Sunday Telegraph. BARCLAYS The bank's incoming chairman,David Walker is looking for a "polymath" to fill the bank's vacant CEO post and wants to retain its investment division, he said in a newspaper interview released on Saturday. An unnamed top 10 shareholder in Barclays has said that RBS boss Stephen Hester would be the ideal candidate to become the new chief executive of Barclays, The Sunday Telegraph said. BANCO POPOLARE The chairman of Banca Popolare di Vicenza Gianni Zonin said in an interview in Saturday's Corriere della Sera he would appeal a downgrade of the bank to junk status by S&P, adding if the agency did not repeat its analysis he was ready to take legal action. IAG The airline may consider taking a stake in its oneworld alliance partner American Airlines, a move that could block any takeover of American by IAG rival Delta. "We would consider taking a stake in American Airlines if that is something that American would welcome," an IAG spokeswoman said on Sunday following a story in the Mail on Sunday. ANGLO AMERICAN The miner's chief executive, Cynthia Carroll, is under pressure to step down from shareholders who have demanded an immediate change of management, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday. CONTINENTAL The German auto parts and tyre maker expects third-quarter sales to be "slightly" lower than in the second quarter because of the summer holidays and described new order levels as "pleasant," Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday, citing the company's finance chief. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The president of the MPS banking foundation, which owns around 36 percent of Italy's No.3 bank, said in an interview in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore, that the foundation had 2.8 percent of Monte Paschi available for sale. But Gabriello Mancini said it was not the time to sell the stake. Mancini said he was mulling a change of governance for the foundation. UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI Fondiaria's stakes in Mediobanca and RCS Mediagroup are available for sale, Claudio Levorato, the head of Unipol shareholder Manutencoop, said in an interview in Sunday's Corriere della Sera, as insurer Unipol gears up to take over its troubled Fondiaria peer. Levorato said the new insurance group that will be created was a strategic investment for the cooperative shareholders. TECHNICOLOR The French digital video specialist said that it has completed its capital increase launched in mid-July and had raised 191 million euros ($235.20 million). The U.S.-based investment fund Vector Capital is now its biggest shareholder with a 20.87 percent stake. HUGO BOSS The German fashion house has escaped the European debt crisis broadly unscathed and plans to open more stores, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing the company's chief executive. METRO The German retailer could face further disputes with the founder of its Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain, Erich Kellerhals, as the latter told Der Spiegel he may challenge decision-making at a board affiliated with Media-Saturn, the German magazine reported on Sunday, citing an interview with Kellerhals.