European Factors to Watch-Shares to gain on stimulus expectations

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares were likely to open higher on Thursday, lifted by expectations of further stimulus measures from central banks to aid global growth after U.S. economic numbers came in mixed and China said its trade outlook had deteriorated. The New York Fed's general business conditions index for August missed expectations, data showed on Wednesday, while China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday the country's trade outlook for the second half of 2012 will be more severe than in the first six months. Expectations of more monetary easing in China, the world's top consumer of commodities, rose after Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by state media as saying on Wednesday that the economy faced big headwinds and that cooling inflation was giving the government more leeway to manoeuvre policy. "The comments reignited hopes that China will conduct easing in the near future," Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets, said. "However, we could continue to see some caution ahead of the loaded events calendar." Focus will be on the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers and economists at the end of the month, U.S. jobs data due early in September and the European Central Bank's policy meeting early next month for clues about policy action. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up 0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.4 percent higher. European shares dipped on Wednesday, retreating after a recent rally and hurt by weaker mining stocks after downbeat results from Eurasian Natural Resources. In the latest sign that global miners were scaling back due to slowing industrial activity in China, BHP Billiton said jobs could go at its Australian coal mines as the company faced a deteriorating global market. Softening demand from China, where the economy is growing at its slowest pace in more than three years, has dragged prices of coal, iron ore and other commodities to multi-year lows, hitting profits of miners such as BHP. Investors kept an eye on earnings, with Zurich Insurance Group, Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation, posting a second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims and rising business from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. Only 13 percent of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have yet to report results. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 49 percent of the firms that have reported results so far have met or beaten expectations, while the rest have missed. Earnings have been 7.8 percent lower than estimates. On the macroeconomic front, investors awaited U.S. July housing starts, due at 1230 GMT, together with the latest weekly initial jobless claims. August's Philly Fed index is due at 1400 GMT. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.53 0.11 % 1.6 NIKKEI 9,092.76 1.88 % 167.72 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.16 % -0.78 EUR/USD 1.2271 -0.14 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 79.28 0.37 % 0.2900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.845 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.576 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,602.24 -0.04 % -$0.64 US CRUDE $94.20 -0.14 % -0.13 * Shares steady as more clues sought over stimulus * Nikkei rallies as weak yen pushes exporters into spotlight * Dollar hits 1-month high vs yen, buoyed by rising yields * Gold stays above $1,600, stimulus hopes persist * LME copper rises on weaker dlr, stimulus hopes * Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace * Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears * Brent crude stays above $116 on supply woes, stock drawdown COMPANY NEWS CREDIT SUISSE The bank said on Thursday it had increased common equity by an estimated 930 million Swiss francs, ahead of the targeted sum of 800 million francs, as it seeks to shore up its base after criticism by the Swiss central bank. For more, click on BHP BILLITON The global miner said on Thursday jobs could go at its Australian coal mines as the company faces a deteriorating global market, the latest sign of global miners scaling back due to slowing industrial activity in China. ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP Zurich Insurance Group posted a second-quarter profit ahead of expectations, helped by an absence of big claims and rising business from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. DEUTSCHE BANK Germany's biggest lender is among a handful of banks recently subpoenaed in a joint New York-Connecticut investigation of possible manipulation of the Libor benchmark international lending rates, according to a person familiar with the probe. BMW The company recently reported it sold 21,297 of its flagship-brand cars in the U.S. in July, but those numbers are not as straightforward as they appear as hundreds of BMWs counted as sold in July remain in showroom inventories and are still advertised for sale as new cars, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing dealers. Related news TELEKOM AUSTRIA The company warned its full-year profits and sales would not meet its targets, saying it could not maintain its outlook in the face of fierce price competition, regulation of fees it can charge other operators, and a tough economic environment. THYSSENKRUPP The steelmaker is looking for an insurance against attacks against its IT-infrastructure, such as viruses, that would cover damages up to 50 million euros ($61.4 million), German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified people in the industry. Related news HEIDELBERGCEMENT The cement maker expects to cut its debt to "as close as possible" to 7 billion euros by the end of the year, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Related news STANDARD CHARTERED The bank is pursuing a collective settlement with other U.S. authorities after agreeing to pay $340 million to New York's financial regulator under mounting pressure from shareholders. FRANCE TELECOM Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison is making "painfully slow" progress in persuading the European Commission of its case to take over telecoms operator Orange Austria, which it said was hurting its business case for the acquisition.