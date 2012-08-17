Europe Factors to Watch-Stock indexes set to hit multi-month highs

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to rise on Friday, adding to the previous day's gains, with the FTSEurofirst 300 flirting with its March peak and set to post its eleventh weekly gain in a row, propelled by growing hope that the worst of the euro zone crisis might be over. Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, while saying time was running short. In late July, Draghi said the ECB was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro", sparking expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-stricken Spain and Italy, and triggering a sharp rally in European equities, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index up 14 percent since then, while the region's bank index shot up 29 percent. At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.6 percent. "The market is trading on sentiment, and the mood should remain positive until the ECB's move, although as we all know headline risk is massive so things can quickly change," a London-based trader said. "We're positive on the short term, and following the ECB, I'd sell the rally. Previous bond-buying efforts have turned out to be a short fix, and euphoria quickly disappears." Merkel's comments helped lift U.S. shares on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a four-month high. The benchmark index is on the verge of triggering a bullish technical signal called 'golden cross', with its 50-day moving average crossing above its 100-day moving average. Similar golden crosses - a chart signal used by a number of algorithmic trading programmes as an automatic 'buy' trigger - are imminent on UK's FTSE 100 index and France's CAC 40 index, as their 50-day moving averages are a few points from crossing above their 200-day moving averages. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index also sent a bullish technical signal on Thursday, gaining 1.1 percent, breaking out of a 'flag' chart pattern and piercing through a long-term descending trendline formed by highs hit in 2011 and 2012. "The Euro STOXX 50's next target in the short term is a gap left open in April, after which we could see some consolidation," Alexandre Tixier, technical analyst at TradingSat, in Paris. "But a pull-back, probably towards the short-term moving averages such as the 10-day and the 20-day, would only help the index rise even stronger afterwards." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,415.51 0.71 % 9.98 NIKKEI 9,162.50 0.77 % 69.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 496.81 -0.07 % -0.35 EUR/USD 1.2359 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 79.38 0.08 % 0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.823 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.531 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,616.86 0.16 % $2.56 US CRUDE $95.24 -0.38 % -0.36 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise as Merkel remarks soothe nerves Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco Nikkei climbs to 3-month high on Merkel's ECB backing TREASURIES-Yields near 3-month highs as euro zone fears ebb Brent slips below $115 as U.S. eyes potential oil release FOREX-Euro holds onto most gains on hopes for ECB action Copper rises on hopes for firm action on Europe crisis Gold steady; heightened hopes of ECB action support COMPANY NEWS: HEINEKEN The Dutch brewer is in talks with Singapore's Fraser and Neave to revise its $6 billion offer for Asia Pacific Breweries, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday. HENNES & MAURITZ GAP, a U.S. rival to the Swedish fashion retailer, raised its full-year forecast on Friday after it posted higher quarterly profits. For almost a decade, Gap has struggled with its fashion mix, losing out to rivals such as Zara parent, Inditex and H&M. But its main brands have staged a big turnaround in the last year. VIVENDI The French media and telecommunications giant hired the investment-banking units of Rothschild and Deutsche Bank to gauge strategic options for its GVT phone unit in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday. GDF SUEZ The utility's Belgian unit, Electrabel, will find it difficult to prove its Doel 3 nuclear reactor is safe enough to operate, Belgian regulator FANC said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the 30-year-old unit could stay shut for good. SWISS LIFE Swiss Life's net profit for the first half of 2012 beat expectations, with its business focused on managing rich people's money seeing a rise in premium income and despite more bad news at its troubled German unit AWD. For more, click on AIR FRANCE-KLM The airline's pilots have backed proposals to alter their contracts and working conditions as part of the firm's three-year restructuring plan, aimed at reducing operating costs and debt. UBS The German chairman of Swiss bank UBS has denied it helped wealthy Germans to dodge taxes by advising them to move funds to Singapore and other money centres ahead of the opening of hidden Swiss accounts to taxation for German authorities. BANKIA Spain's Bankia, a large lender taken over by the state in May, will soon receive part of a promised 19 billion euros ($23.5 billion) capital injection via a European rescue, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said on Thursday. MEDIASET Shares in Italy's No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA rose sharply on Thursday as traders cited speculation of interest from Arab investors and short-covering on the stock as possible reasons. ENDESA, ENERSIS Spain's Endesa said on Thursday it only wants to push ahead with its Latin American unit Enersis' controversial planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion if there is a wide consensus. SANTANDER Santander is planning to float close to a quarter of its Mexican unit in local and international markets, in what is expected to become one of the largest listings in Mexico's history, according to a document released on Thursday.